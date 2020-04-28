× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Madison Metropolitan School District’s preliminary budget would lower the tax rate for property owners, but the owner of an average home would still see an increase, as property values are projected to rise.

The School Board discussed the preliminary budget proposal Monday night for the first time. The School Board is expected to adopt a 2020-21 budget at its June 29 meeting. The budget will take effect on July 1 and the district would operate under that budget through at least early November.

The version discussed Monday does not include any funding from referenda being considered for the November ballot, as the board has delayed any decisions on that until the fiscal impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are more clear.

If referenda questions are placed on the November ballot and approved, the district could begin operating under a new budget after the election. That budget would have to be approved before the November election, however, to give district staff enough time to submit it to the state Department of Public Instruction.

The tax rate under the preliminary budget discussed Monday would drop by 23 cents to $10.87 per $1,000 of assessed property value. The median MMSD home, estimated at $311,500, is projected to still see a $46 rise in its tax bill from MMSD because of property value increases.

MMSD chief financial officer Kelly Ruppel noted changes could be required if the state changes its funding plans, a major question given an anticipated $2 billion revenue shortfall due to the pandemic.

“This was a very tight budget year for MMSD,” Ruppel said. “We have had to make a number of difficult decisions together.”

The district is projecting a 15% drop in state equalization aid. That, plus the 2016 operating referendum expiring, led to an $8 million budget gap coming into the planning process, Ruppel said.

Board member Cris Carusi offered further cautions about the unknowns ahead in the budget process.

“We are facing an unprecedented level of uncertainty in this year’s budget,” Carusi said.

The current proposal mixes in funding for some equity projects with $1 million in cuts to central office staff, $2 million less allocated to school-based staffing and previously approved changes to staff health insurance plans.

Community members can give feedback on the budget on the district’s website, through email and during public comment before board meetings. Board members can offer amendments beginning next month, and Carusi noted that the budget could still change later this year depending on how the pandemic plays out.

“This budget does not include the effects of unbudgeted expenses associated with COVID-19,” she said. “It’s just too early for us to know all of those expenses at this point, which means there could be changes in the budget between our June vote and when we vote on the final tax levy in October.”

Staff compensation

While staffing would be reduced by about 1% of the full-time equivalent positions across the district, the preliminary budget accounts for a 3% average compensation increase.

Of that, 2% is through “steps and lanes” advancement based on years of service and certification and the other 1% would go toward a base wage increase. That’s below the maximum allowed base wage increase of 1.81%.

In this year’s budget, the district did not initially fund a full base wage increase, which had a maximum of 2.44%. Last fall, though, the board amended the budget to reach that maximum as the district saw some unanticipated state aid that helped fill the gap.

Madison Teachers Inc. executive director Doug Keillor wrote in an email Monday that the bargaining unit has “yet to commence any discussions or negotiations” with the district on base wage, with members “focused on supporting our students and families through this unprecedented public health pandemic.”

In a presentation earlier this month, district staff included a June date to complete bargaining with MTI on salary.

The union’s bargaining committee is going to meet virtually in the coming weeks to discuss bargaining further, Keillor noted.

“Given our current focus on providing virtual instruction, as well as the uncertainties surrounding the economic impact of the pandemic, we anticipate delaying the commencement of base-wage bargaining until a later date,” Keillor wrote. “While we understand that the Board of Education needs to continue to build a preliminary budget, we expect the Board to acknowledge these uncertainties and prepare accordingly, allowing the parties the flexibility to resolve these base-wage negotiations at a later date.”

The health insurance changes, approved last month, require employees to pay more toward their premium and a deductible. Another option the board considered would have required staff to switch providers, something MTI opposed.

Equity projects

The budget includes funding for some of the district’s “Strategic Equity Projects.” They include the district’s "microschools" efforts that target high school students considered at-risk of not graduating, and adoption of a new K-5 literacy curriculum and materials.

The proposal would also expand the Welcoming Schools program, three mental health-focused projects, increase in pay for safety and security assistants and expansion of the Early College STEM Academy.

