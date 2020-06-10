× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When the COVID-19 pandemic first closed Madison schools in March, plenty of students welcomed the news.

“At first, it was like, ‘Yeah, we have a three-week spring break, that’s cool,’” said Shabazz High School senior Carter Newbury. “We were all joking like, ‘Haha, what if they canceled prom and graduation?’”

Three months later, graduation isn’t quite canceled — but unlike the traditional ceremonies at the Kohl Center, the Madison Metropolitan School District Class of 2020 will watch their commencement on television this year. MMSD partnered with WISC-TV/Ch. 3 to broadcast the events Friday and Saturday nights.

The Cap Times spoke with a dozen members of MMSD’s Class of 2020, who offered varied experiences of what was supposed to be their final semester in high school being interrupted by a worldwide pandemic. They shared disappointment over lost traditions, trouble finding motivation to finish schoolwork and a hope that they’ll look back on this time and learn from it.

“It’s almost going to be like a badge of honor for this class,” said West High School senior Leila Fletcher. “We were the class that went through the pandemic, we were the ones that didn’t get graduation.

“A lot of things in life where the situation is hard or not the way I wanted it to go, in retrospect, it always ends up being something that I end up being semi-grateful for or something good came out of it.”

2020 Graduation Commencement events will be broadcast on WISC/Ch. 3 this weekend Friday East High School, 7-8 p.m. La Follette High School, 8-9 p.m. Saturday Shabazz and Capital High Schools, 6:30-7 p.m. Memorial High School, 7-8 p.m. West High School, 8-9 p.m.

East and La Follette will have their hourlong broadcasts from 7-8 p.m. and 8-9 p.m. Friday, respectively. Memorial and West will mimic those times on Saturday night, respectively. Newbury’s Shabazz and the district’s other alternative high school, Capital, will have a half-hour ceremony broadcast Saturday from 6:30-7 p.m.

“I know that this will not replace in-person graduation, but I think that this is going to be a very special event that we’re going to be putting on hand-in-hand with these partners,” MMSD chief of high schools Mike Hernandez said in May during an announcement of the programs.

MMSD offered the opportunity for its graduates to pick up their caps and gowns along with yard signs celebrating their accomplishments. They also hope to hold an in-person celebration later in the year to bring the group together, but the timing and execution of such an event will depend on the coronavirus situation.

Memorial High School senior Brian Liebau has watched his older sisters graduate, and had looked forward to being part of his own celebration. While it’s been “a little bit difficult” to accept that won’t be happening, he will sit in front of the television this Saturday night celebrating nonetheless.

“It’s nice that they’re doing something,” he said. “Sometimes I don’t 100% agree with some of the things they (at MMSD) say or do, but the fact that they are reaching out and doing something is definitely something that I want to be part of.”

For Newbury, it’s disappointing to lose the in-person celebration of a milestone that, before transferring to Shabazz, she wasn’t sure she’d reach.

“At West, at some point we didn’t think I was going to graduate,” she said. “I had a difficult couple first years of high school, and getting to the point where I was going to graduate — and I’m ahead on credits, too, which we never thought would happen — is a really big deal.

“How it’s happening right now just feels really disappointing, I guess.”

Losing out on traditions

For many in MMSD, the loss of spring events started to sink in in March.

The district canceled performances and out-of-state field trips the week before schools closed, leaving many students realizing they would miss treasured parts of their senior year.

East senior Olivia Penner had her musical, “Urinetown,” called off after a couple of rehearsals. She had seen a performance of the show earlier in the year at Lake Mills High School, and was “really excited to see what we’re going to do with this” with people who have helped make her high school experience better.

“Theater’s helped me a lot,” she said. “I’ve made a lot of good friends and it’s helped me a lot with my self-confidence and putting myself out there and speaking my mind.”

With school closed, it’s meant losses of rites of passage, most notably prom and graduation. But some events, like West’s Fine Arts Week, are also “always a major highlight,” West senior Miles Mullen said.

This year was set to be even more special, as his class had put together a senior show curated entirely by students, something Mullen said is a “rare event” because of how many seniors it requires to commit to the project.

“I’m missing so much I’ve been looking forward to for the last four years,” Mullen said.

Shabazz senior Amber Gordon said it hits harder to lose graduation at Shabazz, where students like she and Newbury went to find an alternative to the traditional educational experience and have thrived.

“It sucks. I know that especially the kids at Shabazz who are graduating are working extra hard to graduate,” she said. “It hurts for the Shabazz community not being able to go to graduation or be at graduation or have a ceremony or have our trips at the end of the year.”

For others, it’s the loss of a more daily tradition, one they’ve developed over more than a decade in the same school system. Fletcher said she has stayed in touch with her closest friends, but the sudden shift to remote learning and restrictions on social gatherings still meant the end of some relationships.

“The people that I’m closest to right now, of course we’re still going to be in contact with after all this is over,” Fletcher said. “But that one classmate you had English with and you talked all of English class but you’re not at the point in your friendship where you’d make an effort to see each other outside of school, those are the friendships that are kind of completely missing right now.

“We’re really going to miss everyone from our class, even the people that we didn’t necessarily like that much.”

Classmate Ben Wiest echoed that sentiment, and said that while on a Zoom call for a philosophy class recently, he told two students he’s known for six years but never had much conversation with how much he missed them.

“I’ll stay close to my friends and they’re not going anywhere, but I’m really going to miss these people that my brain is used to seeing every day,” Wiest said.

Self-motivated learning

La Follette senior Emma Walters considered herself “a good student.”

But the transition to schooling exclusively online and at home has presented a challenge at the end of her high school career.

“It’s been crazy hard to keep myself motivated,” she said. “I get my work done, I do my homework every night. But not having to see my teacher’s face, not having to give them the paper I do the work on, I’ll roll out of bed and (it’s) like, ‘This is so hard.’”

Walters said it helped to find another external motivator: watching her mother, a teacher, work hard to reach her students made Emma feel like she had to put in the same effort for her teachers.

Penner, an East senior, struggled to find “a clear place where I can work without going, ‘Ooo, video games’” in her house.

“I’m a person who has a very hard time motivating myself, especially in my house,” Penner said. “I work best in an environment where I go to work or school or wherever I’m going to for the day and get work done outside of my house. It’s a mindset thing.”

La Follette senior Tia Engelberger, who is graduating after just three years in high school, has experience with online learning. But she’s still found parts of the transition difficult, including how it’s “awkward on Zoom” and a general sense of boredom with so much time in the same environment.

“There’s this strange kind of place you get into where you want to do something, but you don’t want to do something,” she said.

Some students are even losing their sense of time.

“It’s really weird,” said East senior Nevaehia Boston. “Now, I’m just doing day-by-day stuff. Sometimes I’ll forget what day it is, I’ll be like, ‘Oh my God, it is Friday!’”

She’s also missing the people in front of her classroom, finding that talking to teachers and friends over the phone or Zoom isn’t the same as conversing in person.

“I’m sad I didn’t get to finish AP Stats,” she said. “That class was actually really fun. And my AVID class, and my lit class.

“The teachers that I had for the classes, they were really great teachers.”

A sudden end

There was nothing ceremonial about the last day of classes.

“Friday the 13th, ironically, was the last day of school,” Memorial’s Liebau said. “None of us were expecting this to cancel the entire school year at that point.”

Wiest, of West, said the surprise of school closing when it did, and how long it’s now lasted, has taught him that “life is completely unplannable.”

“It definitely made me feel, it’s a weird analogy, but it’s like the mortality of everything,” Wiest said. “Everything can just end, there’s not always going to be closure.”

That lack of closure means a missed opportunity to say goodbye to some people they may not see again, even as they’ve spent much of their life in the same hallways and lunchrooms.

“I appreciated all of them,” Walters said. “A lot of them I’ve known since kindergarten, so growing up with them was really nice. I just appreciate all the friends I made, and how welcoming La Follette was and what a good community it was.

“I was glad that the people I got to do high school with, that’s who I got to do it with.”

Liebau said he initially thought of the closure as a chance to replace the snow days they didn’t have any of this year, but “little by little, things just dropped,” and he began to realize what was happening.

“This is a time when we go and head off into our own directions as seniors,” he said. “We don’t see much of each other again until maybe the class reunions. I might be able to see my friends, and maybe we’ll see each other on TV with graduation, but there’s a lot of seniors that I might never see again.

“To fully grasp that is, it’s tough.”

Looking ahead to fall

Memorial senior Ethan Yang said the last three months have prepared him for life at the next level of education.

Planning to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the fall, Yang said the free time has helped him learn how to fill his hours and forced him to motivate himself to do his work without teachers and classmates surrounding him five days a week.

“I feel like it’s a good opportunity for me to transfer to (an) identity as a college student,” he said.

Much of the national discussion about the fall is whether college campuses will be open and whether students should consider a gap year instead of dealing with a potential mix of virtual and in-person learning or, worst case, entirely the former. For Wiest, that’s reversed.

He had planned a gap year to travel the world, but given potential travel restrictions, he’s now planning to enroll at Madison College or UW-Madison, depending on his wait list status.

“I was saving up money and getting ready for a gap year of traveling before I start at MATC, and now that’s probably not going to be possible,” Wiest said.

Others are just hoping the school they plan to attend will be open. Liebau feels lucky that he had decided to attend UW-Milwaukee before the pandemic arrived.

“I was fortunate to have made my college decision, I already shadowed and had scholarships and everything lined up before this whole pandemic hit,” he said.

But with orientation online and no placement tests, he’s already feeling the difference in the college experience.

“That’s very different,” he said. “In college that’s when you start to meet new kids, now we’re sitting at home with our families that we’ve been with for months now.”

Most of the students said their universities are still hoping to hold in-person classes this fall, but now they’re accustomed to dealing with the unexpected and just hoping for the best.

“My fingers are crossed,” said Fletcher, who plans to attend UW-Madison.

Something to look back on

Whatever they’re dealing with right now, the students know their final semester of high school will be something they’ll remember forever.

“Honestly, I can’t wait for 20 years from now to talk about this (historic) time,” said East senior Deniye Mitchell.

Engelberger is using the extra time at home to pick up hobbies and skills like gardening, learning how to draw and teaching herself piano. Yang is learning French.

They and other students have also noticed the extra efforts, locally and nationwide, to recognize what they’re going through. Many of them mentioned the national graduation broadcasts in May, which featured speakers like Oprah, Barack Obama and LeBron James.

“Who else can say they had Oprah and LeBron?” Liebau said.

Gordon said she will always remember how hard the teachers and staff at Shabazz have worked to “make everybody feel safe and comfortable” through this ordeal, and she’s happy to see many of her peers trying to stay positive “and work with what we’ve got.”

“I’m proud of all of the seniors,” she said. “We’ve worked our asses off to get here and we’re all doing what we can.”

Liebau is optimistic that his class will have a special sense of camaraderie, given what they’ve gone through as a group.

“We’re in this together,” Liebau said. “My class has never known a normal world. We came in after 9/11, we’re ending high school in a global pandemic of all things.

“We’ve been through a lot but we’re going to do it together.”

