In an election cycle featuring three contested Madison School Board races, voters are set to decide Tuesday who should serve on the body overseeing the state's second largest school district during a year where the cultural climate for students of color has been at the forefront of conversations.
Depending on the results of the election, the School Board could be composed of all women for the first time, be made up of a majority of people of color, include only one member with more than a term of experience, or have a political conservative on the liberal-leaning body.
Most of the six candidates list the district's racial achievement gap — with gulfs in academic proficiency and graduation rates between white and black children — as a top priority to address.
Those elected Tuesday could also decide the fate of a program placing police officers in Madison high schools, which is in the last year of the current contract. Negotiations between the School District and Madison Police Department on a new three-year contract have been stalled. But if language in a new contract is changed from what the School Board approved in December, the body will need to vote on it again.
Candidates have expressed views on the program ranging from full support to opposition.
In the contest for Seat 3, Kaleem Caire, founder of independent Madison charter One City Schools, and Cristiana Carusi, an associate communications director at the UW-Madison Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems, are seeking election to the open spot.
It is being vacated by Dean Loumos, who has held the seat since 2013.
David Blaska, a former Dane County Board supervisor and the lone conservative candidate, and Ali Muldrow, co-executive director of GSAFE, the Gay Straight Alliance for Safe Schools, have expressed wide ideological differences in the bid for Seat 4.
James Howard did not seek reelection for Seat 4 after nine years on the board, during five of which he was president.
TJ Mertz, the only incumbent looking to remain on the School Board, is being challenged by Ananda Mirilli, a state Department of Public Instruction equity consultant, for Seat 5. Both have previously been on the ballot together in 2013. In that year's primary Mirilli placed third, and Mertz went on the win his first term when another candidate dropped out after the primary.
In the low-turnout February primary, Carusi, Muldrow and Mirilli each took first place, besting the second-place finishers — Caire, Blaska and Mertz — by 5 percentage points, 23 percentage points and 15 percentage points respectively.