When Lavenia Vulpal was a sophomore in 2022, a teen allegedly paid swatters to phone in threats to what was then Madison Memorial High School. Between Feb. 28 and April 27 of that year, Vulpal and her classmates were subjected to five swatting threats, at one point having to evacuate to the West Towne Mall.

The threats were eventually found to be without merit. But the feelings of anxiety that ensued in their aftermath were real, said Vulpal, now a senior at the school, which has been renamed Vel Phillips Memorial High School.

“I think many of the issues that arose during that time kind of brought into perspective areas that we are lacking as a district, as a school," she said. “I do think about it every time I walk in the door.”

During the 2022-2023 academic year, Madison Police responded to more than 800 calls at Madison School District schools, according to data the Wisconsin State Journal requested and received from the police.

Most of the calls were relatively innocuous, such as checking property or responding to a disturbance.

But there were also 49 calls related to threats, 20 fights and 17 weapons offenses.

On June 1, for example, a 16-year-old boy was arrested after threatening to bomb La Follette High School. The next day, police responded to La Follette again, this time for a 16-year-old boy who had brought a gun to school in his backpack.

In March, one student struck another with a bat during a bathroom altercation.

Already this school year, which started two weeks ago, one student has faced a felony battery charge for allegedly attacking his principal severely enough to cause a concussion, and officers responded to Memorial High School on Wednesday evening regarding possible threats made on social media, according to the police's blog of notable calls.

“When you're walking through the hallway and you see police cars lined up outside through the window, you know, a lot of concerns come up,” Vulpal said. “It does make a lot of people feel uncomfortable.”

Staff response

These incidents weigh heavily, too, on the minds of school security staff.

The school board ended its School Resource Officer contract with Madison Police in a unanimous vote in 2020, so police officers are no longer stationed in schools. But there are people such as Safety and Security Director Sedric Morris and Director of Cross Systems & Critical Response Gina Aguglia Sr., working to keep students safe.

In the district's Office of School Safety, staffers are tasked with building walkthroughs, perimeter checks, teacher supports, classroom responses, and supervising lunches and buses, among other things.

Even when SROs were in place, Aguglia says the district didn't tap them for all behavioral issues and incidents, turning to its Behavior Education Plan and school-based supports to address the majority of incidents.

The plan, which varies between grade levels, hinges on a "progressive approach" rather than a zero-tolerance policy in mitigating behavioral issues. Using a system of Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS), district security staff meet regularly to analyze data, review behavioral plans for individual students and monitor progress.

In cases of physical violence, middle and high school students are given verbal redirection, support and warnings upon first incidents. If the behavior continues, they are given in-school suspensions. The district's plan outlines that out-of-school suspensions can come as a result of first and second offenses of excessive physical aggression such as formal fights or attacks, incidental aggressive contact with a school staff member, or repeated violent behaviors after previous interventions have been unsuccessful.

Even without SROs, the district's connection with the police department hasn't been severed.

"Since the removal of SROs, we have developed some really positive ways of working with MPD," Aguglia said. "A big part of my job is liaising with MPD to ensure that we balance safety of all students and staff with appropriate and responsible release of information per our policies and procedures."

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes was a proponent of SROs, particularly concerned that without them, there would be a delayed response to potentially life-threatening incidents involving weapons.

"It is something that absolutely keeps me up at night, because our responsibility as adults, not just as police officers, is to take care of those persons who can't take care of themselves," he said.

A quarter of last year's police incidents were prompted by fights, weapons offenses, threats, battery and disturbances.

But, Aguglia said, "The majority of the time we are calling the police proactively because of information we have that could lead to an unsafe situation and not always in response to specific student behavior."

Morris added that, in many instances, fights and other behavioral issues originate outside of school hours, and the incidents that take place in the hallways and classrooms are continuations of pre-existing altercations.

"A lot of the stuff we are seeing is coming in from the community — continuation of fights or issues that start outside of school and then come into school the next day," Morris said. "Social media also creates a lot of issues with students making threats towards each other."

Mental health crisis

Combined with pandemic-related feelings of isolation and widespread concern over national school shooting statistics, incidents such as these served as a catalyst for the formation of the Board of Education School Safety Ad Hoc Committee, which Vulpal co-chairs. The committee works to address specific safety concerns, including district-wide communications following incidents of violence, staff responses to those situations and mental health support offerings for students.

The district employs social workers and psychiatrists, but Vulpal said their services aren't widely advertised and the district needs to discuss student mental health more.

“Students oftentimes are kind of left kind of in a position where they need to ask for resources," she said. "As a student, I never really knew that there was even resources."

From September to March last year, Vulpal and her fellow committee members turned student suggestions and feedback into a drafted list of actions for the Board of Education to consider in improving safety conditions in Madison schools. Among the committee's suggestions are improved training for faculty and staff in de-escalating incidents of violence or students' mental health crises, as well as wider advertising and discussion of mental health resources for students.

“Students have been speaking out about the problems that they face," she said. “Because of that, there’s been a little more attention to these problems."

Having just embarked on her senior year, Vulpal says she hopes to see further improvements in the way of school safety before graduates.

According to District Spokesperson Ian Folger, security staff are working toward their own goals this year. Having received a $196,445 grant from the state Department of Justice, the district will be digitally mapping all of its buildings, giving first responders a comprehensive look at the layout of each facility, where fire extinguishers and AEDs are, for instance, to allow faster response times.

Additionally, Folger said staff are finalizing the district's Safety Plan. Created in 2018, the plan is updated every three years, encompassing physical safety elements such as fortified glass on windows and doors and controlled building access, as well as catering to students' psychological wellbeing with trauma-informed education, teachers taking on a collaborative approach to lessons rather than authoritarian.

“We do want to make sure that we are committed to following through all these implementations, following through these recommendations not just leaving it for other people to take care of,” Vulpal said. “School is supposed to be a safe place."

