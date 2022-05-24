Plaintiff anonymity center of arguments in lawsuit against Madison School District gender policy

In arguments before the state Supreme Court Tuesday, attorneys sparred over whether parents should be allowed to sue the Madison School District over its gender identity policies without identifying themselves or even proving they are residents of the district.

In September 2020, a Dane County Circuit Court judge temporarily suspended portions of the Madison School District’s guidance on gender identity that a group of unnamed parents and a conservative law firm sued to overturn last winter.

Judge Frank Remington granted a request from the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL), to bar the district from enforcing parts of its guidance related to when and how staff can speak to a parent about a child’s gender transition. Remington issued the partial injunction in September.

Remington, in May 2020, ordered the parents’ names be disclosed to School District attorneys, but as of Wednesday, counsel for the district was still unaware of the plaintiffs' identities.

Sarah Zylstra, representing the Madison School District from local law firm Boardman Clark, said she took Luke Berg, deputy counsel for WILL, at his word that the plaintiffs are indeed parents of Madison School District students though she couldn't confirm or question the validity of that claim due to their anonymity.

"Unless I know who those are, I have no way to verify whether they are or they are not parents in the district," she said.

Chief Justice Annette Ziegler suggested Berg submit an affidavit to disclose the plaintiffs names to the court only, but Zylstra argued that she would then have to share that information with the school district to verify whether or not they are indeed parents of students.

Berg argued the parent identity isn’t relevant to the case, because the question of whether parents are notified if their child adopts a new identity is a constitutional issue. He also argued that public knowledge of the plaintiffs' identity could open them up to retaliation and harassment because the case involves a sensitive and controversial topic. He said anonymity was necessary to protect the identity of the plaintiff’s children.

Zylstra argued that the identity of the parents needs to be known in order to allow her to raise a legal defense, to protect against ethical constraints and address aspects of a facial challenge — or the plaintiffs claim that their constitutional rights as parents are being curtailed.

WILL initially represented 14 parents, but that number has now dropped to six.

Tuesday’s argument was two pronged. Berg asked the court to require the district to defer to parents regarding their child’s gender identity as the issue of the plaintiffs anonymity continues to be argued. The initial partial injunction, handed down by the circuit court in September 2020, didn't go far enough, WILL argued, because students are allowed to transition at school without parental notice or consent.

“We need an injunction to protect parents’ rights to protect children from harm,” while the issue regarding anonymity is decided, he said.

Adam Prinsen, from law firm Quarles and Brady, who argued on behalf of the Memorial High School Gender Equity Association, noted that because of the anonymity of the plaintiffs, the circuit court was unable to adequately hear the preliminary injunction motion.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.