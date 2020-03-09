'Phy ed takeovers' introduce adaptive sports to students of all abilities

In addition to basketball, students played volleyball while sitting on the floor. They also played goal ball, which involves everyone wearing goggles as blindfolds no matter what their vision is so there is an equal playing field. Players try to get a ball across a goal line by listening to a bell inside of it.

“It was a really new experience but it was also fun at the same time,” said seventh-grader Jackson Waitkus. “It gives me a better understanding of how hard (wheelchair athletes) train to get better at this.”

It also was a “way different” experience for seventh-grader Lily Rosenthal, who has prosthetic legs and is used to playing goal on two non-adaptive local hockey teams.

Seventh-grader Setariana Beadles, who normally plays basketball without a wheelchair, said the adaptive sport was challenging and required more teamwork, but she felt she had some success playing it.

“It was amazing how they were showing us how other people are able to do sports,” said sixth-grader Connor Wilkinson, who likened the program to the Penguin Project for people with developmental disabilities to perform in theater.