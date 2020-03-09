'Phy ed takeovers' introduce adaptive sports to students of all abilities

When Damian Buchman comes to a physical-education class and instructs all the students to sit in wheelchairs and play basketball, his aim is to reach those who are able-bodied as well as those who otherwise might not be able to play.
Buchman, founder and executive director of The Ability Center, of Wauwatosa, and a two-time survivor of childhood bone cancer that struck both legs and led to 23 knee replacements and revisions, is hoping to spread awareness among those he calls “temporarily able-bodied.”
One of The Ability Center’s offerings is the school-based Adaptive Scholastic Athletic Program, which presents disability awareness assemblies and inclusive physical-education classes called “phy ed takeovers.” For a couple of days last month, Buchman came to Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie.
“We teach students, educators and administrators by putting them in ‘a different pair of shoes’ and that regardless of ‘ability,’ everybody is capable,” according to the program description.
The organization also seeks to help identify students who qualify to participate in adaptive sports.
“It’s just a great perspective on so many levels,” said Crystal Brandl, who teaches middle school physical education at Patrick Marsh. “It’s just so powerful and impactful, and he doesn’t have to say a lot.”
In addition to basketball, students played volleyball while sitting on the floor. They also played goal ball, which involves everyone wearing goggles as blindfolds no matter what their vision is so there is an equal playing field. Players try to get a ball across a goal line by listening to a bell inside of it.
“It was a really new experience but it was also fun at the same time,” said seventh-grader Jackson Waitkus. “It gives me a better understanding of how hard (wheelchair athletes) train to get better at this.”
It also was a “way different” experience for seventh-grader Lily Rosenthal, who has prosthetic legs and is used to playing goal on two non-adaptive local hockey teams.
Seventh-grader Setariana Beadles, who normally plays basketball without a wheelchair, said the adaptive sport was challenging and required more teamwork, but she felt she had some success playing it.
“It was amazing how they were showing us how other people are able to do sports,” said sixth-grader Connor Wilkinson, who likened the program to the Penguin Project for people with developmental disabilities to perform in theater.
Sadie Brown, who teaches adaptive physical education in Sun Prairie, came up with the idea to have Buchman present a large group assembly last year and at that time some students were able to try some of the activities. Brown and Brandl later talked about having him come for the phy ed takeover program.
Brandl wrote a grant and obtained funding from the Sun Prairie Education Foundation. Buchman will bring the same program to Prairie View Middle School in Sun Prairie on March 17 and 18.
Brown, who has begun working a second job as a coordinator for Buchman, was in that role the day he visited Patrick Marsh and could see the benefit of the program from both vantage points. Brown said she has students in power wheelchairs who could play basketball with others. One of her students also got connected to Mad City Wheelchair Sports.
“With those students who qualify to participate in adaptive sports, we hope that seeing all their peers play in a ‘different pair of shoes,’ that it will normalize their experience as an adaptive athlete,” Buchman said.
“Statistically there are a minimum of 5,000 students in southeast Wisconsin who qualify for adaptive or Paralympic sport,” Buchman said. “In collaboration with area schools, we hope to identify as many of those students as possible who would qualify for future collegiate scholarship opportunities.”