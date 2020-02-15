Phonics in focus: Advocates push Wisconsin for 'science of reading'

After largely sitting on the sidelines of a decades-long debate over how to teach children to read, Wisconsin's education agency is taking a rare step, saying phonics should be taught in an "explicit and systemic" manner.

The Department of Public Instruction making such a statement is unusual in a state that gives broad leeway to what school districts teach and how it is taught, said Sheila Briggs, assistant state superintendent.

"While that not everyone tends to agree, some would argue that the research is becoming fairly settled," Briggs said. "You really need to (teach phonics) in an explicit and systematic manner, not just as it comes up or sprinkled here or there."

For advocates of phonics and the "science of reading," though, they say the sentiment is nice, but argue the state needs to do more to boost stagnant reading outcomes. Last week they laid out a list of changes they're calling on DPI to make.

"I don't think that actually stating they're supporting these policies actually means that anything will change," said Mark Seidenberg, a UW-Madison psychology professor. "I don't take their statement as anything more than an attempt to defuse some of the controversy and some of the criticism that's being directed their way."