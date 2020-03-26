Petition asks for pass/fail instead of letter grades for Madison high school classes for remainder of year

Under a pass/fail system, teachers would determine whether a student demonstrated proficiency in the course. If they did, they would receive a “passing” grade and full credit for the course while not affecting their grade point average.

The petition’s authors wrote that it would encourage “students to experiment and improve without worrying about harming their GPAs.”

“This can be especially useful during a semester that will be inherently experimental for many students and teachers,” they wrote. “Pass/Fail allows grace for teacher grading practices and student errors in a new and unfamiliar environment.”

It would also help students earn credits for classes toward graduation without stressing over the difference between an A or a B. State graduation standards only require a number of credits in various subjects, though MMSD requires students to achieve at least a 1.67 grade point average in the four core subjects of English, math, science and social studies to receive a diploma.