Personalized Pathways program shows mixed results as first cohort approaches graduation

A Madison Metropolitan School District program designed to give high school students an early start toward postsecondary success is closer to becoming universal, even as some School Board members are concerned it isn't showing clear results.
District officials on Monday presented an update on Personalized Pathways to School Board members. The program allows students to earn early college credit, take part in more experiential learning and gain certification in a variety of roles.
While participants include many students of color and there are some signs of higher academic achievement and involvement than non-Pathways peers, some board members asked Monday if those differences were statistically significant and to see more details about the costs.
“Can we say with certainty that we are actually seeing effects here … and that those effects are a result of Pathways?” board member Cris Carusi said, advocating for more details on the cost of the program. “We need a cost-benefit analysis.”
The Pathways program, which began in the 2017-18 school year with a cohort of 409 high school freshmen enrolled in the “Health Services” pathway, has expanded to now cover 1,041 students in ninth through 12th grades and has added an “Information Technology and Communication” pathway.
The district plans to have every student entering ninth grade in the 2022-23 school year and beyond enroll in a Pathway with a potential career path of interest. MMSD Secondary Programs and Pathways executive director Cindy Green said staff regularly evaluate the program to make it the best it can be for all students.
“Really rethinking everything to make sure that we’re going to get it just right,” she said.
Board members Savion Castro and Ali Muldrow also mentioned concerns about scheduling, worrying that students would miss out on other classes that could prepare them for life after high school because of a more rigid set of Pathways classes.
In response to concerns from board member Nicki Vander Meulen about students being “locked in” to a Pathway they chose before they entered ninth grade, Green said a student enrolled in a Pathway “always has the opportunity to switch Pathways.”
A report from the district’s Research and Program Evaluation Office found that Pathways students are increasingly participating in early college credit courses, are “more academically engaged” compared to a group of non-Pathways peers and those who are from “historically underserved backgrounds … have noticeably higher rates of academic engagement” in attendance and advanced course participation rates than non-Pathways peers.
School Board member Ananda Mirilli noted that Black students’ GPAs in Pathways were below their non-Black peers and said that showed there are more complex issues at play, stressing she wanted to both support “this really great initiative and at the same time looking at the mixed results with our students.”
“What comes up for me is that there is something deeply rooted in Madison that is beyond a strategy or deeper than a strategy that either we haven’t reconciled with or we’re afraid to really confront that is happening within our schools around anti-Blackness,” Mirilli said.
Board president Gloria Reyes said the district needs people “to accept this fully throughout the district.”
“That is really what has really stopped us from moving forward is the buy-in within our district and our staff,” Reyes said.
Pathways students’ GPAs have averaged slightly under 3.0 each of the years since its inception, with the first cohort averaging a 2.8 in both their first and second year, while the 2018-19 cohort averaged a 2.6 in that school year. Students in Pathways also had increased failure rates in later grades, “following district trends” for non-Pathways students, as well, the report states.
The report noted that participation from the first two cohorts to enroll in Pathways had dropped as those groups moved on to higher grades, adding that leaving the district or enrolling in the Early College STEM Academy were the top two reasons for the decrease in enrollment, accounting for 59% of the attrition between them.
Students in the Pathways program are more likely to be students of color and from a low-income background than the district’s overall population. Roughly 70% of Pathways participants are students of color and about 60% are from a low-income background, according to the research office's report.
Compared to a peer group, Pathways students had a lower sense of belonging but a higher rate of school enjoyment based on annual climate surveys, according to the report.
One of the program’s central goals — post-high school success — is not measurable yet, as the first cohort will not graduate until spring 2021. The report suggests the district “continue developing data collection tools and post-secondary outcomes of interest” to evaluate the performance on that subject in the years ahead.
Green said a variety of early college partnerships have grown since Pathways began, including Madison College Academies like industry certification for becoming a nursing assistant or through the Fire Academy, as well as courses that earn credit for both high school and college. She said dual credit programs can help encourage students to persist through the challenge of postsecondary education.
Green said the district is excited to recognize its first Pathways graduates.
“This will be our students in the Health Services,” Green said. “They have gone through four years of the first Pathway, so we really want to be able to acknowledge and celebrate our first cohort that is graduating.”
