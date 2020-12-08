Personalized Pathways program shows mixed results as first cohort approaches graduation

A Madison Metropolitan School District program designed to give high school students an early start toward postsecondary success is closer to becoming universal, even as some School Board members are concerned it isn't showing clear results.

District officials on Monday presented an update on Personalized Pathways to School Board members. The program allows students to earn early college credit, take part in more experiential learning and gain certification in a variety of roles.

While participants include many students of color and there are some signs of higher academic achievement and involvement than non-Pathways peers, some board members asked Monday if those differences were statistically significant and to see more details about the costs.

“Can we say with certainty that we are actually seeing effects here … and that those effects are a result of Pathways?” board member Cris Carusi said, advocating for more details on the cost of the program. “We need a cost-benefit analysis.”

The Pathways program, which began in the 2017-18 school year with a cohort of 409 high school freshmen enrolled in the “Health Services” pathway, has expanded to now cover 1,041 students in ninth through 12th grades and has added an “Information Technology and Communication” pathway.