'Periods don't stop for pandemics': Madison students collect pads, tampons to help those in need

Di Sanza said it’s been “inspiring” to see people recognize the importance of menstrual equity, an issue that she and Sanyal said is not talked about enough generally.

“Seeing the people in our community get genuinely excited about helping others and providing necessities to people, but also starting to talk about menstruation and destigmatize and issue that is so deeply not talked about in our culture is really, really refreshing and exciting to be around,” Di Sanza said.

The methods for organizing and engaging the community have also changed during the pandemic, Di Sanza has found. The group has had to hone skills like writing to ensure they can still help people understand “the gravity of certain issues” without a face-to-face conversation.

“The whole point of activism is to be collaborative and think about the humanitarian side of everything,” she said. “It’s hard to do that when you can’t interact with people directly.”

Those interested in supporting the effort can click here to donate the group's GoFundMe.

