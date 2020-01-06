Performers seek to inspire interest in arts at Kromrey Middle School

Clifton is an opera singer who has performed internationally and also director of UW Madison’s Office of Precollege/Youth Protection and Compliance.

Williams is a 2016 Middleton High School graduate and the winner of Overture’s Rising Stars 2018 (adult division).

As part of the presentation, the artists shared what inspired them to pursue musical arts and their paths during and after high school.

The foundation said the goal is to inspire all students to be part of musical arts programs at school and beyond graduation, and for them to see people who look like them participating in theater, music or dance.

Clifton told the students that she wanted to learn to sing like Whitney Houston but was convinced that she would be more successful as an opera singer because of her voice. She said she became the first African American to sing in a Chinese opera house entirely in Mandarin.

Celia Saez, a sixth-grader at Kromrey, said she appreciated Clifton’s words about worrying whether an audience likes her.

“I never know if they are going to like what I do,” said Celia, who is a gymnast and also performs in music and dance. “It made me feel more confident because other people feel the same way but they just go through it.”