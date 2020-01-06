Performers seek to inspire interest in arts at Kromrey Middle School

MIDDLETON — Kobby Brewoo, a hip-hop artist who was brought in to inspire middle-school students in the Middleton-Cross Plains School District, was still having an impact after his performance ended.
As Brewoo sat in the Kromrey Middle School cafeteria, sixth-grader Nathaniel Bergeson came up and asked for his autograph. Then, as students sat around Brewoo to eat lunch, they wanted to know how he was able to do the moonwalk, which he had wowed them with earlier.
Brewoo, whose full name is Papa-Kobina Ntsefo Brewoo, moved to Madison from Accra, Ghana. He was one of three performers of color who gave a presentation to students at Kromrey and Glacial Creek Middle School last month, shortly before winter break.
The presentation was the first of its kind sponsored by the MCPASD Education Foundation as part of its equity and inclusion in the arts initiative. It was funded by a grant from CUNA Mutual Group.
“Everybody was so good,” said Klay Baron, a sixth-grader at Kromrey.
He also liked the performers’ messages about following your dreams and finding your voice.
In addition to Brewoo, the presentation featured two other local artists — Prenicia Clifton and Mena Williams.
Brewoo is a dancer, choreographer and CEO of The Hitterz Collective. He started the Hip Hop Club that later became the Majestic Dance Crew at West High School, where he graduated in 2012.
Clifton is an opera singer who has performed internationally and also director of UW Madison’s Office of Precollege/Youth Protection and Compliance.
Williams is a 2016 Middleton High School graduate and the winner of Overture’s Rising Stars 2018 (adult division).
As part of the presentation, the artists shared what inspired them to pursue musical arts and their paths during and after high school.
The foundation said the goal is to inspire all students to be part of musical arts programs at school and beyond graduation, and for them to see people who look like them participating in theater, music or dance.
Clifton told the students that she wanted to learn to sing like Whitney Houston but was convinced that she would be more successful as an opera singer because of her voice. She said she became the first African American to sing in a Chinese opera house entirely in Mandarin.
Celia Saez, a sixth-grader at Kromrey, said she appreciated Clifton’s words about worrying whether an audience likes her.
“I never know if they are going to like what I do,” said Celia, who is a gymnast and also performs in music and dance. “It made me feel more confident because other people feel the same way but they just go through it.”
Kromrey fifth-grader Daimon Patton-Allen, who was one of the first students to join Brewoo to dance in front of the audience, said he found the presentation inspiring.
“When I’m happy I just dance,” he said. “I felt very, very good when I showed my talents.”
Williams sang in the choir and performed in musicals at Middleton High School and recently performed the role of Jo March in “Little Women: The Musical” at Madison Area Technical College.
After singing for the students, Williams said the purpose was to provide them with an example of someone who is non-binary and of color who is pursuing a career in theater. Williams said seeing people of color perform non-traditional roles in the Broadway musical “Hamilton” was inspirational.
“I was hoping that the kids, more than anything, got a chance to see there is more than one way to be successful,” said Kromrey Principal Dom Ricks, who found his way to college through his talents as a spoken-word poet and a teacher who believed in him. “For me, arts was really everything.”