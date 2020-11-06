Parents unhappy with Madison School District's handling of review following Kruchten case

Parents who spoke at the Oct. 26 meeting insisted additional harm came to their children for not being interviewed. While the names of those who spoke are public because it was a public meeting, the Cap Times is not naming them because it could make victims’ identities easier to determine.

The parents said they had to reach out to the district multiple times to get any sort of response and only received the executive summary after new superintendent Carlton Jenkins spoke with them and asked for it to be sent.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I have serious doubts that this report would’ve seen the light of day had parents not demanded repeatedly that it be shared,” one parent said. “The district received the report in June and did not share it with the new superintendent, who was very kind and spoke with us, until September and not until parents, myself included, demanded it.”

Another said that what they received was not helpful.