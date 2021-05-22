Parents, students question 'one size fits all' approach in Madison push for earned honors

Ladson-Billings and a number of Black and brown parents at the school, whose children were also told they couldn’t take the class, got together and wrote a letter to the high school principal, the school board president and then-superintendent Art Rainwater asking for teachers to meet with the families. Her daughter was admitted to the class, along with a number of other Black and brown students, and excelled.

“You have to constantly fight,” Ladson-Billings said. “If I’m fighting, what is happening to that single mother on Allied Drive or Darbo-Worthington who is working morning, noon and night, who is trusting the school to do right by their kid? That’s why 75% of Black kids who are eligible for advanced placement don’t take it.”

Vicki Bier, a parent of a current student in Madison schools, is one of a number of community members who would like to see the district maintain a hybrid of both earned and stand-alone honors courses.

"When the district says earned honors is good for all children, I think that's actually a religious statement, it's an article of faith, I don't think there is empirical evidence for it," she said. "I think that earned honors should be maintained and should grow, but I think it is really important to maintain stand-alone honors as an option as well."