Parents, staff question departure of Sennett Middle School principal month into school year

Parents and staff at Sennett Middle School are asking the Madison School District for answers after new principal Jeffrey Copeland departed days into the school year.

According to the district, Copeland was placed on leave Sept. 13 and as of Sept. 26 was no longer employed by the district.

District spokesperson Tim LeMonds declined to say what led to the departure, adding that it was a personnel matter, but several Sennett staff members at the School Board meeting Wednesday said Copeland was fired or "asked to resign."

"Certainly we didn't anticipate this," LeMonds said. "Our preference is that this type of movement doesn't happen. But in certain circumstances it can be necessary."

Dozens of people attended Wednesday's board meeting, where parents and staff questioned Copeland's departure and asked for him to be reinstated.

Teachers said the behavioral issues the school had been seeing in recent years, including bullying and damaging school property, nearly disappeared under Copeland's short tenure, and some said such problems began returning after he was placed on leave.

"You have the ability to save a school, save a staff, save 700 kids," said Tom Blau, who teaches eighth grade language arts at Sennett. "Please, we're all begging you. Please just do what's right" and "bring back Dr. Copeland."

Blau said staff are aware of why Copeland left the school, but have been asked not to share details with the media.

"There has been no explanation," Beth Esser, a Sennett parent, said in a written statement. She said the school community deserved to know more about why Copeland left his post, saying he "appeared to be ready to improve the Sennett community with strong leadership focused on improving students' behaviors so Sennett would be a safe space to learn."

This was to be Copeland's first year as Sennett principal. In an Aug. 1 statement on the school's Facebook page, Copeland wrote: "I am excited about the journey we will embark on together, the growth that will occur, and the relationships and community that will be built." He said he looked forward to helping Sennett become "a competitive academic powerhouse."

According to that post and a LinkedIn profile, Copeland was previously an educator and principal in Atlanta. He attended Bethune-Cookman University and Troy State University, and received his doctorate from Argosy University, a for-profit, private university that closed its doors in 2019 due to a student financial aid scandal.

The district has implemented a "leadership support plan" for the remainder of the school year, according to a notice to parents from Angie Hicks, associate superintendent of middle schools. The search for the next principal will start immediately, Hicks said. Susan Abplanalp and Randi Kubek, who both recently retired from the district, will serve as co-interim principals at the middle school until a permanent replacement is found.

Assistant principal Matt Inda was briefly interim principal while Copeland was on leave but will return to his original role.

There were 17 new principals in the district this year, LeMonds said. Three of those were external hires, including Copeland, and the rest were internal transfers.