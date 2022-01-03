Parents rail against Madison School District 'last-minute' decision to delay return to classrooms

Bridget Duffy, parent of a Sandburg Elementary School student, had just started a new job when the Madison School District announced last week it was postponing students' return to in-person learning after the holiday break.

A single parent, Duffy didn’t know how she was going to be able to care for her daughter or monitor her online learning for the extra week while navigating a new job in a new office.

“I was quite shocked considering how long they waited to say something,” she said of the district’s Thursday announcement, which came just a few days before students were initially scheduled to return to classrooms on Monday. “I was freaking out.”

Duffy’s new employer allowed her daughter to join her in the office for the week. But she said a lot of her friends with young children don’t have that option. “They’re now going to have to miss a week’s worth of wages because of this. A lot of (child care) places were closed last week because of the holiday and the New Year and they’re still scrambling.”