Parents rail against Madison School District 'last-minute' decision to delay return to classrooms

Bridget Duffy, parent of a Sandburg Elementary School student, had just started a new job when the Madison School District announced last week it was postponing students' return to in-person learning after the holiday break.
A single parent, Duffy didn’t know how she was going to be able to care for her daughter or monitor her online learning for the extra week while navigating a new job in a new office.
“I was quite shocked considering how long they waited to say something,” she said of the district’s Thursday announcement, which came just a few days before students were initially scheduled to return to classrooms on Monday. “I was freaking out.”
Duffy’s new employer allowed her daughter to join her in the office for the week. But she said a lot of her friends with young children don’t have that option. “They’re now going to have to miss a week’s worth of wages because of this. A lot of (child care) places were closed last week because of the holiday and the New Year and they’re still scrambling.”
It's a complaint echoed by parents across the district Monday, on a day most expected to see their children back at school, as they were elsewhere in Dane County (but not in the state's largest district, Milwaukee, which also went back to online learning temporarily). Several parents said they didn't object to the move to online school so much as the short notice by the district.
In a press release issued at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, just before New Year’s Eve, the district said it was pushing back the start of in-person learning from Jan. 3 to Jan. 10.
Brian Benford, parent of a Lowell Elementary Student, said the last-minute communication from the district threw him off guard.
“I deeply appreciate any decision that was grounded in safety, but it appears that the superintendent and staff should have indicated that closing schools were a possibility and set up a live forum/Zoom to let parents know that this decision was being considered to address initial concerns,” he said. “There should have been an attempt to bring in public input.”
Liz Brinnehl, parent of a Lowell student and an O’Keeffe Middle School student echoed Benford’s concerns.
“There’s a critical lack of transparency here, and what I’ve heard over and over is that most parents understand and accept why they had to delay," she said. "But they’re very angry at the lack of clear answers, the lack of warning, and the ongoing lack of communication."
District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said a full pivot to online-only learning was not a part of the planning for the district’s return from winter break when asked by the Wisconsin State Journal on Dec. 20.
When asked if the closure of one or more schools could occur, LeMonds said the district will continue to follow the guidance of local health experts and that the decision regarding school closures is ultimately made by Superintendent Carlton Jenkins.
Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison and Dane County, said her agency was not consulted on the district’s decision to return to online instruction, but the district has its own health advisory board.
The district also declined to provide the metrics used to make the decision to delay the return to in-person learning as well as the metrics needed to guarantee a return to in-person learning on Jan. 10. At a Friday press conference, Jenkins said it’s his “aspiration” to have the delayed start to in-person learning only last a week.
Skyrocketing cases, staffing woes
The district cited the dramatic spread of the virus fueled by the omicron variant in its decision to move classes back online, saying that public health experts expect cases to peak in mid to late January.
“This increase in cases will further amplify critical staff shortages locally and nationwide,” Jenkins said Friday.
Tracey Caradine, the district’s chief of human resources, said Friday the district has had more absences this year than pre-pandemic and is having trouble finding substitute teachers to cover those absences. Between 43% and 50% of the absences were unable to be filled with substitute teachers throughout the fall semester.
Kari Stampfli, the district’s lead nurse, told the School Board Friday that the district does not have enough tests to meet the expected demand because of supply chain problems. As of Friday, the district had only 3,000 rapid antigen tests and 7,000 polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests, which are more accurate but take longer to produce results. The district has roughly 26,000 students and 5,000 staff members.
Wisconsin's largest school district, Milwaukee Public Schools, announced Monday it will also delay students' return to classrooms after the holiday break because of an increase in staff testing positive for COVID-19.
The district, with roughly 75,000 students, says its goal is to return to in-person learning on Jan. 10.
The Beloit School District canceled classes Monday due to a bus driver shortage, but classes are expected to resume on Tuesday - though the district anticipates transportation challenges will continue throughout the week.
Most students across Dane County, outside of Madison, returned to their classrooms on Monday. Superintendents at several districts said any pivot to online-only learning would hinge on the number of cases and the level of staffing they're able to provide.
Cost ‘astronomical’
Researchers have found that disadvantaged students and students with special needs have been hurt the most by the switch to online schooling and will have the most difficult time making up associated learning losses.
At a special school board meeting Friday, Madison School Board member Cris Carusi said the burden on families is “astronomical,” with some employers no longer offering remote work as an option. If online school lasts more than a few days, she said, some parents may have to quit their jobs to stay home with their children.
The district has been “very intentional” about supporting the families who are most vulnerable, including Black families and those that are low-income, Jenkins said.
The district is providing free meals for five days for all students at various school-based pick-up locations across the city, although MSCR Cares, the district’s child care program, has been paused for the week. Outside of the district, the Progress Center for Black Women is offering free child care for Madison families.
Board president Ali Muldrow said Friday that the board and the district are working to get students and staff back into classrooms as safely as possible on Jan. 10.
The district plans to provide an update on its plans on Thursday.
Support for the decision
Sarah Jedd, parent of four students in the district, said she appreciated the district’s decision to delay the return to in-person learning.
“So many people have been traveling over break, a lot of people just celebrated the New Year. I think it’s a great idea to take a pause and let the limited testing capacity catch up with the amount of people that want to get tests,” she said, adding she understands the frustration with the last-minute nature of the decision.
But announcing the decision earlier would have been a double-edged sword, she said: People may have pushed back or extended their travel plans given the later return date.
Michelle Ann Dunphy, parent of a Crestwood Elementary student and a Spring Harbor Middle School student, also said she supports the district’s decision, given the huge jump in Dane County COVID cases.
“I think this is a difficult but good decision," she said. "Omicron is spreading like wildfire. Our hospitals are hurting already, and we need to do our part."
State Journal reporter Chris Hubbuch and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
