Parents, private schools ask state Supreme Court to toss order limiting in-person school

In the May case, the court did not strike down the part of the stay-at-home order closing schools, but that order only closed them through the end of last school year. James’ petition argues state law allowing the state’s public health director to close schools in a public health emergency does not extend to local public health directors such as Heinrich.

In a statement, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi called Emergency Order No. 9 “lawful” and said the county will “defend it vigorously.”

“COVID-19 is an incredibly contagious virus that deeply impacts those it comes into contact with,” he said. “We all want schools and workplaces to be fully open and life the way we knew it to resume. Until that happens, we don’t want families to go through the harrowing weeks of having loved ones on ventilators. We have seen rates of infection come down here, not by accident, but because of decisive actions. This order, like those, doesn’t come without some sacrifice. But it does keep our priority and focus where it should be — keeping our community safe.”

Public Health spokeswoman Sarah Mattes said, “We can’t predict what the court will or won’t do, but we are confident that Order No. 9 is legal under the statute.”