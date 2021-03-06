Parents of Black Excellence at Chavez Elementary offers support for students, families

“If your kid has a hard time with math and one of us knows math, we will help tutor,” she said. “We want you to feel welcome in our school. We don’t run it, but this is our school too. Don’t feel like you just go here and feel like you’re the minority.”

Lawler hopes the group can “continue to grow and expand its impact in more ways,” and Mayo has big dreams for affinity groups like theirs.

“I want to see it not just be in Chavez. I want to see it everywhere,” she said. “I want this group to be in every school, in every district, go throughout the state. Especially in places where it’s not predominantly Black.”

Kigeya has found that while she was focused on her kids when she started the group, she “ended up benefiting as well,” finding a support system of other Black mothers whose challenges she can identify with.

“There’s a lot of things that we go through,” she said. “We can’t have a bad day, we can’t get upset because then we’re the angry Black woman. The expectations on us are so high, even within our own household.”

