Parents file suit against Sun Prairie schools over slave lesson

Three Black parents and their two children have filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Sun Prairie School District after a lesson in February asked sixth-graders at one middle school how they would punish a slave in ancient Mesopotamia.
The six-count suit, filed by parents Priscilla Jones, Dazarrea Ervins and David Ervins Jr., and their children, George Brockman and Zayvion Ervins, who were students in the class where the less was taught, alleges the district inflicted emotional stress on students and violated their civil rights, among other harm.
It asks for at least $75,000 in damages and a court order requiring the district to ban assignments not part of the district-approved curriculum, provide diversity training and training on the Americans with Disabilities Act to staff, provide counseling to students harmed by the lesson and take other steps.
"Asking sixth-grade students to take the position of a slave master to punish a slave is an intolerable act that will not be excused by a mere apology," said B'Ivory Lamarr, the attorney for the families.
The district declined to comment on the suit.
The Feb. 1 social studies lesson presented students at Patrick Marsh Middle School with the following scenario: "A slave stands before you. This slave has disrespected his master by telling him, 'You are not my master!' How will you punish this slave?"
It was intended to have students answer questions using Hammurabi's Code, a set of laws in ancient Mesopotamia, by putting students in positions of power specific to a time in history and make judgments in different scenarios.
The suit notes the assignment was presented on the first day of African American History Month and says "the emotional and psychological effect of such an assignment is obvious, and the assigning teachers, under the guidance of (the district), knew or should have known that its effect would be disastrous for the sixth grade African American students."
Ancient Mesopotamia is covered in a textbook used in the school, but an independent investigation of the incident found the slave lesson was not part of the district's official curriculum and that three teachers had collaborated on it independently using materials that were likely from the website Teachers Pay Teachers, which allows educators to buy and sell educational materials.
The district subsequently apologized for the lesson, as did Teacher Pay Teachers, which removed it from its platform. The teachers responsible were removed from the classroom and reached a deal earlier this month with the district to resign but continue to be paid through the rest of the school year.
The district, located north of Madison, has about 8,400 students, including about 950 who are Black. It has since said it's "accelerated" work toward racial equity, including by creating more focused equity work with the help of the community and partnering with organizations such as the African American Parent Network of Sun Prairie.
According to the district's investigation, a parent of a student of one of the teachers involved reached out to the teacher directly and asked for the assignment to be taken down "due to its inappropriate and sensitive nature," but the teacher initially refused. The same parent got in touch with the middle school's principal shortly after, who then had the teachers remove the assignment.
The teachers involved all acknowledged "upon reflection" that the questions were "inappropriate and never should have been given," the investigation report said, as well as the "significant impact" the assignment had on students and the community.
The suit also alleges the district violated Brockman's rights under federal law aimed at protecting those with disabilities, saying the student suffers from attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, dyslexia and dysgraphia and in earlier grades in the district had been taunted by students, including those who said he had "skin as black as mud," and singled out for punishment by teachers.
In a statement, LaMarr said "we must all be held accountable for our actions, and those who are entrusted to shape the minds of our next generation are held at a higher level of accountability. When school districts have not had to face disciplinary actions for their behavior, they’ve continued to operate using the same mentality.”