Parents file suit against Sun Prairie schools over slave lesson

The district, located north of Madison, has about 8,400 students, including about 950 who are Black. It has since said it's "accelerated" work toward racial equity, including by creating more focused equity work with the help of the community and partnering with organizations such as the African American Parent Network of Sun Prairie.

According to the district's investigation, a parent of a student of one of the teachers involved reached out to the teacher directly and asked for the assignment to be taken down "due to its inappropriate and sensitive nature," but the teacher initially refused. The same parent got in touch with the middle school's principal shortly after, who then had the teachers remove the assignment.

The teachers involved all acknowledged "upon reflection" that the questions were "inappropriate and never should have been given," the investigation report said, as well as the "significant impact" the assignment had on students and the community.

The suit also alleges the district violated Brockman's rights under federal law aimed at protecting those with disabilities, saying the student suffers from attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, dyslexia and dysgraphia and in earlier grades in the district had been taunted by students, including those who said he had "skin as black as mud," and singled out for punishment by teachers.