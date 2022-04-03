Parents, coaches lament lack of co-curricular transportation in Madison as equity issue

Getting her West High School 10th-grader to track practice each day is a struggle for Ruby Clay. A single mother, she juggles work and college class with driving her daughter, Ashyia Wilson, from West to Memorial High School for practice and back home late in the evening.

The Madison School District doesn’t automatically provide transportation to students for co-curricular activities. Instead the onus is placed on the parents, who are required to check a box that says they acknowledge they are responsible for transportation when they sign their student up for athletics.

That's caused what athletic officials call an equity problem: Only students who have access to reliable transportation are able to take part in co-curricular activities.

Sometimes Ashyia takes an Uber, which adds an additional cost to Clay’s monthly expenses, or the city bus, which can add more than an hour onto her travel time, if Clay is unable to drive her daughter. The extra cost is worth it to Clay, she said, to see her daughter excel at an activity that she loves to do, but it can become a struggle when time and money are stretched thin.

“It’s a lot to make it happen, but as parents we’re going to do what we need to do for our kids,” Clay said. “It’s an unfortunate position that they (the district) put you in. You see that you have to check this darn box, but what are my alternatives?”

West High School athletic director Alicia Pelton said the Madison School District has struggled with co-curricular transportation issues for years before COVID-19, but the pandemic caused what little access coaches had to school-based transportation for their athletes to virtually disappear. A related driver shortage has only exacerbated the problem.

As a result, it's mostly students who have access to cars, whose parents have the time to drive them to and from practice and games, or who can afford bus fare who can participate in the after-school activities, she said.

“We’re not serving the underprivileged,” Pelton said. “The other huge percent of students whose parents are working two or three jobs, maybe they’re staying with grandma for a while or maybe they have to watch their siblings because their parents work in the evening shift. They can’t participate in sports because now they can’t get there.”

Pelton said West doesn’t have the facilities required to support all athletic programs. Her track and gymnastics athletes need to travel roughly five miles to Memorial High School to use the facilities there, often between 6 and 8 p.m., after Memorial’s athletes have finished their practice. Students who need to ride the city bus to and from practice sometimes add another hour or more in travel time, which means taking away from time spent meeting with teachers or athletic trainers between the last school bell and the start of practice.

Often, West students who take the city bus from practice don’t get home until around 9 p.m., Pelton said, leaving little time for dinner and homework before bed.

Co-curricular transportation is an equity issue districtwide, as each high school’s athletic director is required to cobble together a schedule for their athletes, depending on which facilities are available.

The transportation problem has gotten so bad, Pelton said, that it has begun eating away at the West athletic budget. She started paying almost $1,100 per day to charter buses to carry her track athletes to Memorial each day for practice, causing her to dip into funds rolled over from the previous school year.

The funding and transportation systems are in place for transporting athletes, Madison School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said. But, finding available transportation after school for co-curriculars has been difficult, he said.

One way to tackle the problem, Pelton said, would be to shift Jeremy Schlitz, who is both the districtwide athletic director and the athletic director at Memorial, into the position as districtwide director and hire for the Memorial position.

“He’s way overworked and trying to balance it all,” Pelton said. “There’s a lot of equity issues — whether it’s gender equity, income equity, cultural equity — they could be addressed” with a dedicated districtwide athletic director.

Schlitz declined to comment.

Extracurriculars key

Coaches aren’t able to encourage carpools among their athletes due to safety regulations, but upperclassmen often take it upon themselves to organize group rides for their younger team members.

“It has created some tardiness here and there especially on bad weather days,” said Bri Zeilinger, who has coached primarily gymnastics at West for 11 years, “It’s one of those things where we don’t have any other option.”

Underprivileged students struggle even more to find reliable transportation to practice or meets.

Wayne Strong, co-director of the South Side Raiders, a youth football and cheerleading league on Madison’s South Side, said the lack of school-sponsored transportation has created a dilemma for underprivileged students who want to take part in co-curricular activities.

Strong said a number of student athletes who play on the South Side Raiders go on to attend West and East High School and want to participate in co-curricular activities at the high school level but are unable due to a lack of access to transportation.

“There needs to be a level of accountability, there needs to be an explanation as to why this is happening,” he said. “So many of these kids want to do this and if they’re not doing extracurricular activities after school, what other kinds of activities are they engaging in? Everyone knows how important extracurricular activities are.”

Driver shortage

Adding to the challenge of providing student transportation after school is the severe driver shortage that has persisted for many years, not only locally but nationally, which the pandemic has only exacerbated, LeMonds said.

A number of coaches and district staff have become licensed bus drivers to help alleviate the problem, but their ability to meeting the need uniformly across the district is limited. It’s the district’s hope that as the pandemic continues to ease, the driver shortage will be easier to address, he said.

Pelton, who has been the athletic director at West for three years, said COVID exacerbated an existing lack of structures in place to support transportation for all students, no matter their means.

“Accountability-wise, as an athletic department, as a school system, we have to do a better job,” she said. “I’ve looked at it and said, ‘No one’s listening to me. This has to change.’ … This isn’t sustainable.”

