Parents across Dane County launch grassroots efforts to get students back in school amid COVID-19 pandemic

Parents, educators and physicians in a number of Dane County school districts have spearheaded more than a dozen grassroots efforts to get area students back into schools for at least part of the 2020-21 school year.

“We’ve formed, over the last two or three months, (a group of) several hundred families who are now participating” in the effort, said Joshua King, a parent in the Oregon School District.

The goals of participating parents are to establish communication with their school district and set up their own processes more suited to each town beyond the Dane County metrics currently used to determine whether schools are safe to open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parent groups agreed that taking children out of schools and putting a hold on sporting events in the spring was the right course of action given the lack of information about the coronavirus at the time, King said. But now, with more knowledge about the virus and mitigation efforts available, King and the parent groups believe there should be more options for Dane County children instead of the current closure model.