Parents across Dane County launch grassroots efforts to get students back in school amid COVID-19 pandemic

Parents, educators and physicians in a number of Dane County school districts have spearheaded more than a dozen grassroots efforts to get area students back into schools for at least part of the 2020-21 school year.
“We’ve formed, over the last two or three months, (a group of) several hundred families who are now participating” in the effort, said Joshua King, a parent in the Oregon School District.
The goals of participating parents are to establish communication with their school district and set up their own processes more suited to each town beyond the Dane County metrics currently used to determine whether schools are safe to open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The parent groups agreed that taking children out of schools and putting a hold on sporting events in the spring was the right course of action given the lack of information about the coronavirus at the time, King said. But now, with more knowledge about the virus and mitigation efforts available, King and the parent groups believe there should be more options for Dane County children instead of the current closure model.
Joshua Russow, a Belleville School District parent and self-identified data guru on an independent county-wide medical advisory board unassociated with Public Health Madison and Dane County, crunches the numbers for parent groups in the districts. He provides data based on census tracts as opposed to county-wide numbers to give more rural districts and parents in those communities an idea of how the virus is moving through their area.
Russow said the group takes issue with the public health department’s school reopening metrics but applauds other parts of the order.
“There’s a lot of guidance (Public Health Madison and Dane County) gives that’s sound guidance … distancing, masking, ventilation standards, contract tracing standards, and those are all a part of the existing order,” he said.
Ideally, Russow and the rest of the group would like to see rural districts given the authority to make decisions based on rural COVID-19 metrics and reopening benchmarks that are school-based, as opposed to county-wide.
Public health guidelines, updated Oct. 1, use a target of a 14-day average of 54 new COVID-19 cases per day or less in Dane County, which must be sustained for four consecutive weeks, in order for students in grades K-2 to be able to return to in-person learning. For grades 3-5, a 14-day average of 39 cases per day or less must be sustained for four consecutive weeks, and for grades 6-12 a 14-day average of 19 cases per day or less must be sustained for four consecutive weeks.
Grades K-2 met the necessary 14-day average on Aug. 18 and were allowed to reopen in-person learning, but an emergency order, issued by the public health department on Nov. 20 prohibited indoor gatherings of any size due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. The order states schools are able to remain open for grades K-2 and online learning must be an option offered to students during this time. The order is set to expire Dec. 10.
In the week leading up to Thanksgiving, the 14-day average number of cases was the highest it’s been since the pandemic hit Wisconsin, as more than one person out of every 100 in Dane County tested positive for the virus.
Most of the parents in the group aren’t pushing for immediate return to in-person learning, due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases. Their goal is to see in-person options for students across the county that are ready to launch once the current surge subsides.
Nicholas DiMiceli, a Fitchburg parent of private school students who is closely involved with the petition in the Wisconsin Supreme Court to overturn Dane County Emergency Order No. 9, which closed most schools in August, said his main argument against the closure of schools is its “encroachment on the individual freedom and liberties” of area families, he said.
In September, the Wisconsin Supreme Court suspended a portion of the county’s order and allowed students in grades K-2 and those with disabilities in grades 3 and higher to attend in-person class, following the petition. The schools and parents challenging the health order claim county public health director Janel Heinrich doesn’t have the statutory authority to halt face-to-face learning and that the move infringes on religious freedom.
DiMiceli said he sent his children to private school for in-person education with mitigation efforts outlined by the public health department to curb the spread of the virus in classrooms.
“We believe that the data, as Mr. Russow stated, that some of the data is definitely on the extreme side and some of it comes across as arbitrary in cases. It’s not a one-size-fits-all solution,” DiMiceli said of the public health department’s benchmarks to open schools. “The problems up in Oregon are not the same as the problems in Madison are not the same as problems you might see in Waukesha or other areas.”
When asked about the argument, focused on keeping teachers and school staff safe, against reopening schools, the parents said they’re willing to work out accommodations for teachers and staff in high-risk groups, such as casting in remotely to teach an in-person class with a proctor in the classroom to help guide student learning.
“Part of the group’s efforts across the board has been to partner and reach out to the school board, reach out to members of the school, principals, to say ‘what do you need in resources, how can the community help?’” King said. “This is about choice, this isn’t about a mandate for everyone to come back to school immediately.”
