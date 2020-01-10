Palmyra-Eagle School District survives, but possibility of massive budget cuts loom

Aiden Calderon, a junior who plays football and basketball, said that if the district had been dissolved, he probably would have gone to East Troy High School for his senior year.

“I didn’t really want to start my senior year off at a new school because that would be very weird and since I’m involved in a lot of sports here,” he said.

Among the factors weighing in favor of denying dissolution, according to the motion, were the possibility of increased travel time for students who would have to attend surrounding school districts, and the effect such a transition could have on special education students; the greater chance students have to participate in a range of activities in smaller districts such as Palmyra-Eagle; and that if Palmyra-Eagle’s were to dissolve, its debt would be parceled out to surrounding districts, “which might be looked at as taxation without representation.”

Under versions of three motions that would have dissolved the district, teachers would have either automatically become employees of the districts that absorbed Palmyra-Eagle or been given “priority” for jobs in those districts. Palmyra-Eagle students would have been sent to the Mukwonago, Whitewater or East Troy school districts.