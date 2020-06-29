Painting murals gives students empowering role in protest movement

Youths worked on a number of the Downtown murals, either through groups like Drum Power or in groups organized by school teachers. Audifax, a street artist, got help from Edgewood High School students and some of their friends. Sharon Irwin, the grandmother of Tony Robinson, who was fatally shot by a Madison police officer in 2015, also worked with a group of youths.

“A lot of people just really wanted to have their voices heard ... There aren’t a lot of forums in our democracy to listen to youth voices,” said Karin Wolf, city arts administrator. “A lot of times youth would just sort of show up.”

Wolf, who worked with the Central Business Improvement District on the project, said artists receiving commissions from the city did not include employed school teachers because the program was designed to help fund working artists during the COVID-19 crisis.

As murals were being painted at the end of the school year, SJ Hemmerich, art teacher at Randall Elementary School, created a slide presentation of them. Hemmerich then presented it to students and as a last assignment asked , “If you could design your own mural for (Black Lives Matter), what would it be?” Then Hemmerich got the idea of why not do it for real.

Hemmerich, like other teachers, reached out to “Black and brown students” to get involved.