Outrage was growing among members of Madison's black community Thursday, a day after a black West High School security guard was fired for what he said was explicitly telling a student not to call him the N-word after the student repeatedly called him the slur.
Marlon Anderson's Facebook post in which he describes his termination from the Madison School District after working there for 11 years generated hundreds of comments supporting the former school worker. Many derided the district's zero-tolerance policy toward use of the slur by staff in any context.
But supporters said the context, in this case, is everything.
"A white teacher using a derogatory slur is NOT the same thing as a black teacher defending themselves against a historically traumatic and dehumanizing term," one wrote.
The district's zero-tolerance approach to staff members using racial slurs resulted in a string of employees being fired or resigning after they were accused of using slurs last year. This is the first known instance of a similar incident happening this school year.
"Regardless of context or circumstance, racial slurs are not acceptable in our schools," West High School Principal Karen Boran said in an email to families Wednesday.
In a lengthy Facebook post, Kaleem Caire, who runs an independent charter school serving predominately low-income, minority students, called the zero-tolerance policy "lazy, harmful and hole-punched" and said it allows the district to avoid "looking at the context in which such a word (or any other) is used."
In an interview with the Wisconsin State Journal, Caire, who is also the former CEO of the Urban League of Greater Madison, called the zero-tolerance policy toward racial slurs "baloney" and said context should be taken into account, no matter the race of the person saying the slur.
"I think that if we're going to be about justice, we should be about justice at all times," Caire said.
He said the way Anderson used the N-word was not meant to disparage the student, who is also black, and should not be an offense that leads to termination, adding he believed someone should be fired only if he or she uses a slur in a derogatory manner.
Brandi Grayson, a local activist in the black community, also wrote on Facebook Wednesday that "context absolutely matters in this case."
In a statement Wednesday, interim Superintendent Jane Belmore said the policy "has been applied consistently and will continue to be applied consistently."
Gloria Ladson-Billings, a UW-Madison education professor and advocate for black student, said in an email that policies that don't consider context "will always be problematic."
"Such policies ignore common sense in favor of expediency. Educators should know better," she said.
Anderson, who worked at West for three years and at East High School for eight years before that, said he responded to a call on Oct. 9 about a disruptive student who was being escorted out of the school.
When the situation with the male student escalated, Anderson said the student started calling him the N-word along with other obscene words.
In response, Anderson said he repeatedly told the student to stop saying the word, including "do not call me a N-word," using the actual word when the incident occurred.
Alana Caire, the daughter of Kaleem Caire and the communications liaison for West High's Black Student Union, said the group was meeting Thursday to discuss the situation.
The 17-year-old senior also said a student walkout is being planned for Friday.
As to Anderson's use of the N-word, she said he "had every right to say, 'Do not call me that.'"
State Journal reporter Chris Rickert contributed to this report.