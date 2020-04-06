Outer space not so heavenly after all

“It was so amazing,” Virgin said about the experience.

She said she particularly liked the team-building exercises, the aviation challenge and touring the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.

The aviation challenge was a mock challenge of flying airplanes. Campers sat in a replica of an airplane cockpit and first practiced what it would be like to fly a plane, Virgin said. Then they competed against each other by trying to take down another person’s base or do the most tricks, such as a barrel roll with an airplane.

Her mom, a Honeywell employee, suggested the camp because she knows Virgin is really interested in space and aeronautical engineering. But before she went, Virgin didn’t know exactly what career path she wanted to take. Now she knows she wants to be an aeronautical engineer or a pilot, and is more confident about taking that path, Virgin said.