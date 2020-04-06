Outer space not so heavenly after all

Outer space might seem like a good place to escape the pressures of our earthly existence, but two area high school students who recently got a taste of what it would be like to go there found that wasn’t quite the case.
“I never would have thought it was that stressful,” said Finn Polman, a junior at Mount Horeb High School who attended the 10th annual Honeywell Leadership Challenge Academy at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala.
“Everything was happening so fast — different people saying stuff that I had to get done while I was the pilot trying to fly the ship,” he said.
Polman and Olivia Virgin, a sophomore at Memorial High School, attended the second of two weeklong programs March 1-5. The camps are designed to encourage high school students age 16 through 18 to pursue science, technology, engineering and math careers through real-world, hands-on activities in coding, computer science and astronautics.
One of the activities at the camp was a shuttle simulation. The campers had to successfully launch the shuttle from Earth, go to the International Space Station and come back. There also were missions along the way.
The camp is open to the children of Honeywell employees, and this year 296 students from 45 countries and 29 states and U.S. territories participated.
“It was so amazing,” Virgin said about the experience.
She said she particularly liked the team-building exercises, the aviation challenge and touring the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.
The aviation challenge was a mock challenge of flying airplanes. Campers sat in a replica of an airplane cockpit and first practiced what it would be like to fly a plane, Virgin said. Then they competed against each other by trying to take down another person’s base or do the most tricks, such as a barrel roll with an airplane.
Her mom, a Honeywell employee, suggested the camp because she knows Virgin is really interested in space and aeronautical engineering. But before she went, Virgin didn’t know exactly what career path she wanted to take. Now she knows she wants to be an aeronautical engineer or a pilot, and is more confident about taking that path, Virgin said.
Polman figured the camp activities would involve rockets and going into space, but he also learned leadership and business skills. One of the activities had the campers simulate taking on positions such as being on a search and rescue team or being with the police during an operation to save people from a mall after there was a tornado. The students had to communicate with a commander and were restricted to only talking to certain people, just like a business would work, he said.
The last day was a culmination of the week when campers had to do separate missions that were graded individually.
Polman said he connected in particular with other campers from India and is now communicating with them through the WhatsApp messaging app.
Students are selected through a camp application and review process based on academic achievement and community involvement. Honeywell and its employees help fund scholarships, which cover the cost of tuition, meals, accommodations and program materials.
Polman said he has wanted to be an engineer for a long time but was not considering anything involving space.
“Being at the camp it kind of wanted me to do something with NASA,” he said. “Everyone there is really cool and everything they do is kind of what I like to do.”
