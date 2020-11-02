Outdoors is classroom at One City Expeditionary Elementary School

An aha moment came the day Julie Traxler saw some boys using a tree stump as their table as they tried opening milkweed pods by hitting them with a stick.
It was then that Traxler, director of school culture and instructional coach at One City Expeditionary Elementary School, fully realized the outside space at the new South Side school was pretty special. The more than 20 acres offers trails, a pond and an outdoor space recently created with logs.
“It is just pure adventure,” Traxler said. “They find snakes, toads and feathers. We’re noticing all the different kinds of trees.”
The outdoor space of the public charter school at 450 Coyier Lane fits in with the school’s expeditionary learning curriculum, which is built on 10 design principles including the “natural world.”
The logs are a favorite outdoor activity for Samira Race, a kindergartner at One City.
“I like playing games like builder,” Samira said. “We pretend we’re builders and we pretend to build things. We pretend to build houses. Sometimes we pretend to build mansions.”
First-grader Thaeden Gobourne said his favorite game is “soldier,” which involves attacking bases.
Traxler, who lives on the Near East Side, where logs are part of the playgrounds in a couple of parks, proposed the idea of getting some for One City during a team planning meeting.
“It is awesome because every day I come out there they are in a different spot. Definitely the kids are playing with it,” Traxler said. “We’re seeing a lot of just fun, pretend play.”
This fall, One City Schools expanded to the Coyier Lane site, which has kindergarten through second grade. It’s first location at 2012 Fisher St. is serving as a preschool.
The outdoor space also came with a big parking lot with space for kids to ride their bikes and play games like basketball and soccer. Students also bike on the trails.
Thaeden and Kailani Race, a second-grader, said their favorite outdoor activity is playing basketball. But Kailani also enjoys jumping on the logs and likes the trails.
“You can see animals on them,” Kailani said. “We found grasshoppers and we also found frogs.”
The outdoor space also fits in with the school seeing value in risk, which is one of the “Habits of Character” that is part of the school’s culture.
Support Local Journalism
The outdoor space “allows our kids to take positive risks that was in a way kind of limiting in our old space,” Traxler said.
Traxler said the space also is nice for staff, who are encouraged to take walks.
“It is so pretty out here so it is a nice, quiet retreat where you can just take a walk and feel really good and focused,” she said.
Melissa Gobourne, kindergarten teacher at One City, said the timing of the school’s opening has been fortuitous.
“With COVID-19, it gives the kids an opportunity to reconnect with one another and nature. It gives the kids a chance to explore their surroundings,” she said.
The students watched the logs as they were brought onto the property by the forestry section of the streets division, pulled off the truck and put into place with input from One City staff. A balance beam was created and wood “cookies” were created by sawing discs from the logs. Students can then move those around as part of their play.
“It was cool because it is not like they just showed up one morning and it was there. They got to see it being created,” Gobourne said.
Gobourne said the students are excited when they find things outside and she used that enthusiasm for a study of living and non-living objects, which led to other discussions.
A study of trees included walking on the logs and examining them and students picking up leaves.
“We talked about when leaves are on trees they are still gathering sunlight and water. But when we find them on the ground, and kind of crunchy, they are not considered living,” Gobourne said.
Sightings have included six turkeys, an eight-point buck eating berries out of the trees and two garter snakes.
A couple of students have a strong interest and knowledge of animals and they can “kind of act like the teachers. It just builds a lot of pride and self-esteem,” she said.
Sophie Diers, first-grade teacher at One City, said some of her students were really interested in maple syrup so she incorporated that in a unit about tools. The school grounds has a number of maple trees that students examined with magnifying glasses and rulers.
In spring the students will try tapping a tree. Even if it doesn’t bring the maple sap that is used to make syrup, it will be educational, Diers said.
“They thought they could put their hand in a hole (in the tree) and get it,” she said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!