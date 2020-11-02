Outdoors is classroom at One City Expeditionary Elementary School

Melissa Gobourne, kindergarten teacher at One City, said the timing of the school’s opening has been fortuitous.

“With COVID-19, it gives the kids an opportunity to reconnect with one another and nature. It gives the kids a chance to explore their surroundings,” she said.

The students watched the logs as they were brought onto the property by the forestry section of the streets division, pulled off the truck and put into place with input from One City staff. A balance beam was created and wood “cookies” were created by sawing discs from the logs. Students can then move those around as part of their play.

“It was cool because it is not like they just showed up one morning and it was there. They got to see it being created,” Gobourne said.

Gobourne said the students are excited when they find things outside and she used that enthusiasm for a study of living and non-living objects, which led to other discussions.

A study of trees included walking on the logs and examining them and students picking up leaves.

“We talked about when leaves are on trees they are still gathering sunlight and water. But when we find them on the ground, and kind of crunchy, they are not considered living,” Gobourne said.