Outcome of 2 Madison School Board races to be determined Monday

If elected, Strong, 60, said he would focus on school safety and reducing the disproportionate rate of out-of-school suspensions given to black students, which is one of the reasons he previously ran for election.

First-time candidates Gomez Schmidt, director of enrichment for Galin Education, and Pearson, an agent with the state Department of Revenue, are looking to replace Kate Toews, who chose not to seek reelection.

Pearson, 32, has made finding ways to expand 4-year-old kindergarten to a full-day program a pillar of her campaign, along with prioritizing teacher autonomy in the classroom and growing district partnerships with nonprofits and businesses.

The 48-year-old Gomez Schmidt wants to select a new, research-based reading curriculum for elementary students, build trust in the district with families, improve accountability and transparency, and effectively manage the budget.

Last week, it was announced Matthew Gutierrez would no longer be taking the Madison superintendent position, but instead is staying on as head of his suburban San Antonio school district.