Outcome of 2 Madison School Board races to be determined Monday

With the Madison School District facing an unexpected superintendent vacancy and two referendums eyed for November — not to mention the challenges associated with schools being closed to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus — the winners of two Madison School Board races are set to be determined Monday.
Last week's spring election had incumbent Nicki Vander Meulen being challenged by Wayne Strong, who was making his third attempt to join the board, for the Seat 7 position, and Christina Gomez Schmidt and Maia Pearson were vying for an open Seat 6 spot.
Despite a last-minute attempt by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to reschedule the spring election over concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic, court orders meant in-person voting still took place last Tuesday, but left in place a previous order to not release election results until after 4 p.m. Monday.
Vander Meulen, a defense attorney for juveniles and adults, is seeking a second term on the board. Strong, a retired Madison police lieutenant and current program associate for the National Council on Crime and Delinquency, is looking for success at the ballot box after losing bids for the board in 2013 and 2014.
The 41-year-old Vander Meulen said she wants to continue being a strong advocate for students with disabilities, would prioritize closing racial achievement gaps and is looking for ways to make the district and board more transparent.
If elected, Strong, 60, said he would focus on school safety and reducing the disproportionate rate of out-of-school suspensions given to black students, which is one of the reasons he previously ran for election.
First-time candidates Gomez Schmidt, director of enrichment for Galin Education, and Pearson, an agent with the state Department of Revenue, are looking to replace Kate Toews, who chose not to seek reelection.
Pearson, 32, has made finding ways to expand 4-year-old kindergarten to a full-day program a pillar of her campaign, along with prioritizing teacher autonomy in the classroom and growing district partnerships with nonprofits and businesses.
The 48-year-old Gomez Schmidt wants to select a new, research-based reading curriculum for elementary students, build trust in the district with families, improve accountability and transparency, and effectively manage the budget.
Last week, it was announced Matthew Gutierrez would no longer be taking the Madison superintendent position, but instead is staying on as head of his suburban San Antonio school district.
It's unclear whether the winners in the spring election — who will be sworn in April 27 — will have a say on who replaces Gutierrez to become the School District's next leader as the board still needs to weigh its options and come up with a timeline for moving forward.
The board will meet Monday evening in closed session to discuss the superintendent situation, and a news conference on the topic is scheduled for Tuesday.
Additionally, two November ballot asks of taxpayers — tentatively a $317 million facilities referendum and a $33 million operating referendum — could be finalized before the winners are sworn in.
But the top voter-getters would need to marshal support over the coming months for the potential referendums, especially if the COVID-19 pandemic further accelerates an economic downturn as the success of referendums statewide have tended to track with the strength of the economy during past recessions.
Savion Castro was also on Tuesday's ballot in an uncontested special election for a one-year term to Seat 2 after being appointed to the board last summer.
