Oregon superintendent ends tenure with online fly-tying class

One of the last things Brian Busler did before he retired as superintendent of the Oregon School District was teach an online class on tying flies.

When Busler started as superintendent in Oregon 14 years ago, he could never have guessed he would be teaching the class in front of a laptop in a school conference room.

But it is his passion. He taught the class wearing a cap embroidered with flies.

“It’s the natural world at it’s greatest and I’ve always been interested in bugs and insects,” said Busler, who retired at the end of June.

Busler, who learned the skill as a youth, taught “Fly Tying Basics” last month through the district’s Community Education and Recreation program for participants ages 13 and older.

Ethan O’Dair, who will be a ninth-grader at Belleville High School, took the class to learn more about tying flies, a hobby he shares with his brother. O’Dair was surprised it was taught by a superintendent.

“I thought it looked really interesting,” he said. “It was all pretty helpful.”