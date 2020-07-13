Oregon superintendent ends tenure with online fly-tying class

One of the last things Brian Busler did before he retired as superintendent of the Oregon School District was teach an online class on tying flies.
When Busler started as superintendent in Oregon 14 years ago, he could never have guessed he would be teaching the class in front of a laptop in a school conference room.
But it is his passion. He taught the class wearing a cap embroidered with flies.
“It’s the natural world at it’s greatest and I’ve always been interested in bugs and insects,” said Busler, who retired at the end of June.
Busler, who learned the skill as a youth, taught “Fly Tying Basics” last month through the district’s Community Education and Recreation program for participants ages 13 and older.
Ethan O’Dair, who will be a ninth-grader at Belleville High School, took the class to learn more about tying flies, a hobby he shares with his brother. O’Dair was surprised it was taught by a superintendent.
“I thought it looked really interesting,” he said. “It was all pretty helpful.”
At the end of his online presentation, Busler said youths asked him questions about tying off the fly with a knot. He also was asked about how he learned his skills. He said he reminded those in the class that the “best fly teacher in the world” is YouTube, which he likes because it can be paused and rewound.
“It really helps you perfect your skill,” he said.
Busler said he started learning when he was around 11 from one of his father’s uncles who was a “very prolific fly tyer.” When Busler was a student at Watertown High School, he tied a couple of flies and made a fishing rod for an independent project in an art class. By then he was investing in the hobby and has not stopped.
His superintendent office was a bit of a giveaway to his passion. Besides photos of family, the only thing hanging in Busler’s office was canvas art of trout and Yellowstone National Park and a map of the park.
Dave Jameson, program coordinator for Community Education and Recreation, said someone in the district office who knew of Busler’s hobby suggested he teach the class.
When he was superintendent in the Beaver Dam Unified School District, Busler said, he also taught fly tying a few times during a district event for the community called Share Fair.
“There were always some kids who were interested,” Busler said about this presentation.
Over the years, Busler also has taught casting to some 25 people, including friends and his three children — Emily, Abby and Austin — and his wife, Jane. He is now looking forward to someday teaching his granddaughter, Dekker. He also has made more than a dozen fly rods.
While Busler has retired from his superintendent’s job, he will still teach two graduate classes on inclusive leadership in the doctoral program at Edgewood College. He has taught the class for more than 25 years.
A self-professed “numbers guy,” Busler came to Oregon from Beaver Dam. He previously was business manager for the Verona School District and director of business services and deputy superintendent in the Sun Prairie School District. His first job was director of business services in the Platteville School District. He also has taught classes in educational leadership at UW-Madison, UW-Whitewater and Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee.
Busler said he served as the human resources director in all of his jobs in business services, and that naturally led to him to seek the superintendent role.
“I probably spent more time in human resources than in budget and financial things because (those) things come really easy to me,” he said. “I had two really good mentors and they encouraged me.”
Busler enjoyed having the district office in the same building as Netherwood Knoll Elementary School because of the connection it gave him to students.
“I hope it was taking great care of kids and helping to provide them with the best education they could get,” Busler said when asked about his legacy. “We also built a couple of schools in the process.”
Busler has been succeeded by Leslie Bergstrom, who was his deputy superintendent, which he said is “sort of a sigh of relief.” He said she is “brilliant.”
“I’ve been asked a million times, ‘What are you going to do in retirement?’” Busler said.
The answer is, he will be heading in September to Yellowstone National Park to go fly fishing with his wife and son. He estimates it will be close to his 20th trip there.
“Jane’s a big hiker but she will fish with me in Yellowstone,” he said. “Yellowstone will get in your blood and call you back.”
