The superintendent of the Oregon School District is retiring from the suburban Madison district after the end of the school year.
In a letter to the School Board, Brian Busler said, "My time with the Oregon School District has been terrific and now it is time for me to move into the next chapter of my life."
Busler has been with the 4,100-student district for 14 years. An announcement on his transition is expected to be made at the School Board meeting on Monday.
Busler, who earned degrees from UW-Madison and UW-Whitewater, joined the district in 2006.
During his tenure, the district has explored occasional longer weekend breaks based on a UW-Madison study in the district showing time off from school can curb the spread of the flu, and more recently, a dispute between the district and the village's police department has emerged over a contract on a school-based police officer.
Voters have also passed several referendums under Busler's leadership of the district, including a $45 million referendum last year to build a new elementary school and a $54.6 million referendum in 2014 for various school renovations, while a $33 million facilities ask failed in 2012.