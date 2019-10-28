The Oregon School District, located to the south of Madison, announced the appointment of a new superintendent Monday.
Leslie Bergstrom, the district's current deputy superintendent, will step up into the role of head of the district July 1, 2020 after the retirement of Brian Busler, who has lead the district for 14 years. Busler's retirement was announced last week.
The district serves more than 4,100 students in Dane, Rock and Green counties.
Bergstrom said in a statement that she wants to continue to work collaboratively with students, staff, families and community members to improve the district.
“It is an honor to have been selected to serve as the next Oregon School District Superintendent,” Bergstrom said in a statement. “I am committed to maintaining the legacy of excellence within the Oregon School District."
Bergstrom was a teacher at Madison East High School for 10 years before becoming pat of the Oregon School District in 2003. There she has served as Oregon High School Associate Principal, Rome Corners Intermediate School Principal and Director of Learning & Student Achievement.
She has master's and bachelor's degrees from UW-Madison and a doctorate of education from Edgewood College.
The Oregon School Board unanimously supported Bergstrom's appointment. Board President Steve Zach said in a statement that Bergstrom's expertise will allow for a "seamless transition."
"We know that she is the best person to lead our District into the future," Zach said.