The Oregon School Board opposed Monday a proposal by the village to simplify a contract for a school resource officer, with the board in full opposition to a provision that would allow the police officer to store an AR-15 rifle inside the high school.
Last week, the Oregon Village Board backed a contract to provide a school resource office, or SRO, to the Oregon School District for the fast-approaching school year, looking to simplify an agreement that had been in place previous years.
The village's proposal would also allow the SRO to be "equipped by the village in such a manner as directed by the village police chief."
Police Chief Brian Uhl has previously said he would like the officer to be able to safely secure an AR-15 rifle inside the SRO's office at the Oregon High School, likely within a gun safe.
Uhl has said having the firearm inside the school — as opposed to stored inside the SRO's squad car as it has been in the past — would allow them to be better equipped in the case of an active shooter.
But School Board members viewed the idea as impractical and said it would negatively impact the environment at the high school.
Board member Tim LeBrun said he's "not an anti-gun person" and supports local law enforcement, but said he could not find any research indicating an officer having an assault-style rifle inside school is an effective way to respond to a shooter.
The Oregon School District's SRO, who is allowed to carry a handgun, provides services throughout the district but mainly works at the high school.
Uhl did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
At the Madison School District where a SRO is stationed at each of the four main high schools, the officers' AR-15 rifles are stored in squad cars at assigned parking spaces, said Joe Balles, the safety and security coordinator for the district.
He said the conversation of storing the rifles inside Madison high schools has not come up and the district is not looking at that option.
The village's proposal, which would have the agreement expire Dec. 30, calls for a joint village and school district committee to be formed to further discuss the SRO program.
But the School District's legal counsel, Jina Jonen, called the proposal a "pretty bare bones agreement" that deviates from SRO guidelines put out by the state Department of Public Instruction and state Department of Justice.
Jonen said she has several concerns with the village's proposal, including no mention about the relationship building component of the SRO program and not designating the SRO as a school official, which allows them to view otherwise private student information.
The School Board directed district administration to continue negotiations on a new SRO contract.
Village Administrator Mike Gracz said the village wants to talk about the overall SRO program, how well it is working, and where improvements could be made. He said the plan is to hold a meeting with school and village officials sometime in September after the school year starts.
If a contract is not struck before the first day on Sept. 3, Oregon Superintendent Brian Bussler said there will be some sort of safety presence at the high school.