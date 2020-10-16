 Skip to main content
Orchard Ridge, Toki buildings closing for 14 days due to possible COVID-19 exposure, Madison School District says
Toki Middle School and Orchard Ridge Elementary School, generic file photo

Orchard Ridge Elementary School and Toki Middle School share facilities on Madison's West Side.

 MICHELLE STOCKER

The Orchard Ridge Elementary School and Toki Middle School buildings are closing for 14 days due to possible COVID-19 exposure, the Madison Metropolitan School District said in an email to families and staff overnight.

The email said the buildings at 5602 and 5606 Russett Road would be closed starting Friday as a precautionary measure after a “small number” of people who had been at the school experienced COVID-19-like symptoms.

While classes for the district are being held virtually to start the school year, buildings still are open to staff and students for a number of programs, including the MSCR Cares childcare program.

Anyone with any contact with the building have been notified of the building shutdown and given more detailed information about symptom screening.

The email from Becky Kundert, Orchard Ridge principal, and Kyle Walsh, Toki principal, states that:

"At this time, there is not a recommendation that you/your child needs to be tested for COVID-19. We do recommend that you monitor you/your child's symptoms and temperature daily. Please contact your health care provider if you/your child has any symptoms of COVID-19.

People with the virus may experience a range of symptoms including no or mild symptoms but are still able to spread COVID-19 to others. Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, sore throat, cough, loss of sense of taste or smell, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle/body aches, headaches, congestion/runny nose, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.

COVID-19 is spread from person to person through respiratory droplets from coughing, sneezing, or talking. It causes mild symptoms in most people but can cause more severe illness, such as pneumonia. The CDC’s website has more information: cdc.gov/coronavirus. For local information visit: publichealthmdc.com/coronavirus

