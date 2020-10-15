'Opportunity to explore:' Students enjoying Early College STEM Academy, even as year begins virtually

That exploration includes the social side of college. Claire, who is the vice president of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, said she got involved in clubs at the college, while her classmate from La Follette, Adela Miranda, had planned to even start her own club this year until the pandemic put that on hold.

“They gave us the opportunity to interact more with other students,” Adela said. “That’s a big part of what I want to do is just talk more with people and (be) social.”

Brandon, who as a first-year participant has only experienced the program virtually, said it’s taught him lessons beyond academics.

“Everything is up to you to do on your own,” Brandon said. “It’s just helped me become more independent in general.”

Claire is going to miss it when the year is over.

“It’s been a great experience so far,” Claire said. “Pretty soon we’ll be picking … our last classes at MATC. That’s going to be a bittersweet moment.”

