'Opportunity of a lifetime': Madison School District seeks 'big ideas' for $9.5 million grant

The Madison Metropolitan School District is asking the community for ideas on how to best put $9.5 million to use.

The district received $18.9 million through the second round of federal COVID-19 relief, with $9.5 million of that going toward a “Big Idea” campaign. The district called it “an opportunity of a lifetime to unite, redefine and rebuild our Madison public schools as we navigate through multiple pandemics.”

“We have an opportunity here like we have never had before,” MMSD assistant superintendent for teaching and learning Lisa Kvistad said in an interview. “We likely will never see this kind of money again, so we want to approach it in a way that is different than ever before.”

Submissions from the community are due April 28. They will be narrowed to the top 20 in early May, with those who submitted an idea invited to a “Shark Tank”-style pitch event. Once whittled down by half, 10 ideas move on to “prototype testing.”