'Opportunity of a lifetime': Madison School District seeks 'big ideas' for $9.5 million grant

The Madison Metropolitan School District is asking the community for ideas on how to best put $9.5 million to use.
The district received $18.9 million through the second round of federal COVID-19 relief, with $9.5 million of that going toward a “Big Idea” campaign. The district called it “an opportunity of a lifetime to unite, redefine and rebuild our Madison public schools as we navigate through multiple pandemics.”
“We have an opportunity here like we have never had before,” MMSD assistant superintendent for teaching and learning Lisa Kvistad said in an interview. “We likely will never see this kind of money again, so we want to approach it in a way that is different than ever before.”
Submissions from the community are due April 28. They will be narrowed to the top 20 in early May, with those who submitted an idea invited to a “Shark Tank”-style pitch event. Once whittled down by half, 10 ideas move on to “prototype testing.”
“We don’t want to scale ideas that we don’t have any proof of concept with,” district innovation strategist Leigh Vierstra said. “We want to start small and really build quickly and test and see what we can learn from these ideas and what’s working and what’s not, and then have funds to actually scale ideas.”
Requirements for submissions include targeting students of color, English Language Learners, special education, early learners, students experiencing homelessness or in foster care, Opportunity Youth and students who are unable to attend school in-person because of incarceration or hospitalization. Questions for those submitting to consider include:
- What is the need your idea is trying to address?
- How do you know that’s the need?
- What do you want to do to address the need? Why will that be effective?
- How will you measure the change?
- How much will it cost?
The projects should be focused on accelerating and enriching learning experiences, improving reading, use of technology, social-emotional learning, mental health and wellness, post-secondary planning and the arts.
“Accelerating learning is not about faster learning, but about opportunities that increase engagement, that are high-level learning,” Vierstra said.
They are mindful of the money being one-time funding that will eventually run out.
“We also want to be thoughtful about not setting ourselves up for a cliff,” Kvistad said.
Kvistad said the process, developed by Viestra and her team in the district’s RockIT innovation team, “values voices of our children, our staff, our families and our community members.”
“We know there are ideas out there that we don’t have, that we aren’t thinking about,” Kvistad said. “We don’t claim to have a corner on the market about what might work, but we know that families and children who have been most deeply impacted by what’s happened in the last year have some things to say about what might work for them.”
For Vierstra, who was previously a high school teacher for 13 years, it’s “really exciting” to think in the mindset of having extra funding instead of finding limited budgets for new ideas, especially for individual classroom teachers and school leaders.
“It is a dream of a teacher to have money instead of being told, ‘Create your idea on $5,’” she said. “We have been so constrained as educators.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.