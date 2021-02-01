Operation Fresh Start sets students on career path

“I was excited for a new experience, a new opportunity,” he said. “The staff is so helpful and it makes me so comfortable to talk about anything.”

Alshammari said he wants to attend college but plans to go into the Air Force first.

Steve Gardner, construction site supervisor, said he provides an adult male role model and helps the young adults become employable by developing good work ethics and skills for communicating and getting along with others.

“I give them constant feedback. With the feedback, our goal is just to get good work habits,” he said.

David Wright, 17, said he is one of the program participants who plans to continue in construction.

Wright said that from a young age he found school difficult because he is so drawn to hands-on learning.

“I was never big on sitting in a classroom all day and looking at a board,” he said. “This job fits perfectly into what I want to go into.”

Wright said he wound up skipping school often, so his mom likes seeing him in a program that he enjoys attending.