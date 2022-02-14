Online schooling in Madison was impetus for Outdoors We Learn program

When Madison schools were planning to start classes in the fall of 2020 online after a spring of learning that way, Jinger Schroeder sought a vehicle to get her child outside and around other youngsters.

She thought back to when her soon-to-be seventh-grader’s favorite time of the week was “Outdoor Mondays,” a half-day program in the classroom for 7- to 9-year-olds at Wingra School. Schroeder had stayed in touch with one of the teachers, Weslie Cymerman, who was working part-time teaching an outdoor nature play class at Midvale Elementary School.

So Schroeder asked Cymerman if she would be interested in starting up an outdoor education program for Schroeder’s daughter, Pippa, and some friends, and that was the beginning of Outdoors We Learn, or OWL.

“It’s been fantastic. I feel like it saved Pippa. All the other parents that I’ve talked to, they’re all friends, all feel the same way,” Schroeder said. “Weslie helped the kids get through the pandemic.”

Schroeder said it had been difficult for Pippa, now an eighth-grader at Hamilton Middle School, to be in front of the computer screen for so long while her class learned online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was the lifeline that got me through,” said Pippa Schroeder.

“Everyday you were just greeted with black screens ... At OWL I was greeted with warm smiles and I was able to see my friends.”

Cymerman was excited about the prospect because it was a great opportunity to start something she had always wanted to do. Outdoors We Learn began with a group of about 10 seventh- through ninth-graders who met weekly for three hours on the day students didn’t have live online programming.

The program took place throughout the school year and then was spun off into the summer months, when it included a couple of two-night camping trips.

Cymerman thought the students really needed face-to-face social interaction at the time. She said the students seemed grateful and parents were appreciative and mentioned how she was “saving” their children because online learning is hard.

“I was thinking, ‘No, this is saving me, too,’” Cymerman said.

Kayla Blitz, an eighth-grader at Wingra, said she joined the group when there was an opening. She said she felt accepted into the group and Weslie helps the students get to know each other.

“People were eager to have friends that they could hang out with and talk to during the pandemic,” she said.

Brynn Campbell, an eight-grader at Hamilton, said Pippa invited her to be a part of Outdoors We Learn from the start.

“I wanted things to do, and it became my favorite thing,” said Brynn whose ninth-grade sister, Mia, also is part of the group.

She especially likes an activity called “sit spot,” where the students sit quietly for a while observing nature and then talking about what they saw afterward.

“We call it ‘observitating,’” she said.

Chandan Ramanan and Gabriel Uribe Kendall, eighth-graders at Hamilton, agreed that the chance to be together and have fun is more important than any particular activity they do.

Gabriel said it’s the other students in the group who take the activities to another level of enjoyment, and the community that has formed makes everyone feel respected.

“It’s a very good dynamic, so that makes it a really nice place to spend time,” Chandan said.

A typical session now runs 1½ hours and starts with an opening circle and sharing gratitude, and the first meeting of every month in each group there is an acknowledgment that the group is on Ho Chunk land. That’s followed by playing a game that is usually active and nature-based. Then the group might go on a hike or do a nature-based activity, like looking for animal tracks or visiting a frozen bog. Then another game might follow and then the closing circle, when students can share something about their time together.

Now the original students, whom Cymerman calls the “founders,” are getting older and busier so they are just meeting once a month. But last summer some of the parents asked Cymerman if she would do a younger group, which meets once a week and is mostly fourth- and fifth-graders.

In addition to the regular gatherings, Cymerman schedules special monthly Saturday sessions that are longer and might include biking to Paoli or a shelter-building workshop. The sessions are geared toward either the younger or older groups, depending on the month.

While the current students are ages 9 to 15, this summer Cymerman is planning three weeklong camps — one for ages 5 to 7, another for those 8 to 12, and one for the original group.

Cymerman said she learned a lot about outdoor education from her time at Wingra and from other outdoor educators in the Madison school district. She also has attended trainings through Wild Harvest Nature Connection and thinks of the founders, Alex Britzius and Heather Hutchinson, as mentors. Her husband, Dave Hinterberg, who sometimes teaches at OWL sessions along with others she calls “local experts,” also has been an influence.

“All of the pieces just sort of fit together, and I am really grateful for it,” Cymerman said. “I feel like I am part of this large community of outdoor educators and learners.”

