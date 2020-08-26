Online panels Thursday to focus on anti-racist schools, virtual learning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A pair of virtual panels Thursday afternoon and evening will discuss two of the most significant topics in education: anti-racist practices and virtual learning.

Both groups will feature speakers affiliated with the Madison Metropolitan School District.

The first event, which requires registration, is hosted by the UW-Madison School of Education’s Professional Learning and Community Education department, or PLACE, and Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. The 3 to 5 p.m. discussion on anti-racism in schools is the first in a “Real Talk for Real Change” symposia series that will continue through the fall.

Those interested in attending must register ahead of time.

The group will discuss what it means to lead anti-racist school communities that feature inclusive curriculum and policies “while actively deconstructing the systemic racism that shapes many of our current instructional practices,” according to the event description.