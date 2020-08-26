Online panels Thursday to focus on anti-racist schools, virtual learning

A pair of virtual panels Thursday afternoon and evening will discuss two of the most significant topics in education: anti-racist practices and virtual learning.
Both groups will feature speakers affiliated with the Madison Metropolitan School District.
The first event, which requires registration, is hosted by the UW-Madison School of Education’s Professional Learning and Community Education department, or PLACE, and Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. The 3 to 5 p.m. discussion on anti-racism in schools is the first in a “Real Talk for Real Change” symposia series that will continue through the fall.
Those interested in attending must register ahead of time.
The group will discuss what it means to lead anti-racist school communities that feature inclusive curriculum and policies “while actively deconstructing the systemic racism that shapes many of our current instructional practices,” according to the event description.
The MMSD-connected panelists are O’Keeffe Middle School principal Tony Dugas, Frank Allis Elementary School teacher Camara Stovall and Frank Allis parent Farrah Johnson. Nicole Louie, an assistant professor in the School of Education’s Curriculum and Instruction Department, and Anjale Welton, a professor in the Leadership and Policy Analysis Department, will also be on the panel.
Associate dean for equity, diversity and inclusion in the School of Education LaVar Charleston will host the panel, co-facilitated by PLACE education director Lisa Barker and associate dean for innovation, outreach and partnerships Rich Halverson.
Thursday evening, the Urban League of Greater Madison Young Professionals will host an online discussion about virtual learning. Most area school districts, including MMSD, will be virtual at the beginning of the school year. Public Health Madison & Dane County mandated grades 3-12 begin virtually until daily COVID-19 case averages are below certain thresholds, though some private schools are considering legal challenges to the order.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m., with a panel of five moderated by West High School student engagement coordinator Kyree Brooks. Those interested can join the Zoom call with meeting ID 971 2374 6790.
The panelists are Rosa Thompson, an MMSD advanced learning teacher leader; Kristan Ventress, a Black Hawk Middle School teacher; TJ McCray, MMSD director of instructional technology; Walter Williams, a local counselor; and Maia Pearson, a parent and former School Board candidate.
The group will discuss resources for parents and teachers to excel both academically and emotionally during virtual learning as well as the range of effects COVID-19 has had, including mental health, technological inequalities, work and decision-making from teachers and school administrators.
