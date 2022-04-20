Online learning returns to Madison schools as DPI requires district to make up lost time

An additional 90 – 120 minutes of online-only learning will be tacked on to each Monday until June 6 for students in the Madison School District to make up lost learning time during the extended winter break.

In January, the district extended its winter break three days, due to omicron fueled surge in COVID-19 cases in Dane County.

The jump in cases had a significant impact on district staffing at many schools and severely limited the availability of tests and personal protective equipment and caused students to remain home Monday through Wednesday, with a return to online-only learning on Thursday and Friday of that week, much to the chagrin of working parents who were forced to find last minute childcare or give up a week’s worth of wages.

The district appealed to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction to waive the three missed days, but DPI rejected the request. In order to avoid extending the school year three days and also meet state statute, the district will require students in grades K-12 to learn online for 90-120 additional minutes each Monday after early release from April 25 through June 6. May 27, previously scheduled as a staff professional development day, will be a full day of online-only student learning.

In a letter explaining its decision, DPI determined the district had enough time before the end of the school year to adjust the school calendar to make up for the three days lost in January. Four other school districts in Wisconsin had requested similar waivers from DPI for the 2021-22 school year, three of those four were also denied and the last is still under review.

The district is working with after-school programs to ensure they are able to support student’s additional online learning time on Mondays, and it is working with libraries and other community partners to provide learning supports for students who need learning assistance on May 27, the full online-learning day, Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said in an email sent to families and staff on Wednesday.

Lessons and coursework will be prepared ahead of time and available in Seesaw and Google Classroom along with paper copies of the learning materials. Coursework for elementary and middle school students will encompass literacy and mathematics, while high school students will focus on college and career readiness, Jenkins said.

Those lessons and coursework are to be worked on independently by students and may take the form of an online reading program, reading assignments with questions to answer or ACT prep for high schoolers, district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said.

Families can expect more information from their student’s school with additional details about the make-up time, he said.

Parents, school board responds

Jackie Douglas, a full-time working parent of a Hawthorne Elementary student said she is frustrated with an apparent lack of parental input in decisions such as these made by the district.

She regularly has three, maybe four depending on the day, students from her neighborhood come over to her house after school each day for supervision before their parents return from work. She's anticipating acting as a teacher for these students during the 1.5 to 2 hours of online learning if they're over at her house on Mondays.

“I do not have a degree in teaching, and teachers do a great job. My kid is fed up with me and doesn’t want me to be her teacher anymore," she said.

Board president Ali Muldrow said the district's governing body discussed the waiver sent to DPI during the board's regular meeting in February.

"We knew when we were requesting a waiver that that waiver could be denied and we also know that if the waiver is denied then you have to make up the minutes," Muldrow said. "I was aware this was a possibility and that navigating it through asynchronous learning was one of the best options we had."

As a parent of three kids, Muldrow said she sympathized with families that felt like this decision was coming out of the blue.

"It's hard for me to keep track of when my kids have parent-teacher conferences let alone how many minutes are missing from their school year," she said. "It's been a challenging couple of years and I think people want stability and normalcy so much."

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.