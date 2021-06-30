One year after Madison School Board ended police contract, MMSD focuses on 'proactive' safety practices

“We've got to be serious about being proactive and safety,” he said. “And I think that policing as an institution is inherently reactive. And so we want to take root cause analysis, and really help students achieve success in their life.”

LeMonds said that while law enforcement “is always going to be a part of our community” and is required to respond to certain situations, the district’s focus is on preventing those situations from occurring.

“A lot of that work is focused on the intervention, working with students prior to these incidents,” he said. “We are implementing risk assessment programs to identify students who are at risk so that we can have those interventions and provide them the support that they need prior to all that.”

Gomez and Freedom Inc. will be following closely. She said the district will have to do more than surface-level social justice initiatives “to show the community that things are changing within the district for the better.” They’ll focus on discipline statistics and what young people are saying about the support — or lack thereof — they receive from the district, she said.

“That's how we measure progress, not by how the district tells us they have progressed,” Gomez said.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.