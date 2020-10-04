One giant outdoor classroom: Montessori school offers ideal space during COVID-19

A playground is referred to as the “loose parts play area” because it features big tires, tree branches, logs and other objects that the children can move around.

The property also contains two very large garden spaces and a “food forest” where trees, bushes and plants bear fruits and nuts such as elderberries, paw paw fruit and hickory nuts. Remnants of an old vineyard still produce a small amount of grapes.

An “evergreen forest” features trees that were planted by the school and in another area logs with fungus are collected and displayed.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The school has a monarch path with native milkweed for the butterflies and another pathway flanked by two rows of old pine trees. It also features lilac bushes.

The school has bee hives and eight hens and the property backs up to a greenway so toads are plentiful.

“That’s how we start the day, going on a walk and catching toads,” said founder and director Katzenmeyer. “The whole Montessori philosophy is really rooted in nature.”

The new outdoor building, which the school calls the Studio and is used for all sorts of lessons, was built in one day. First-grader Carter Wright likened it to being dropped by an alien ship because “one day it was just here.”