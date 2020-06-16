‘One community together’: West High Area Collaborative helps Madison families with rent

A $25,000 grant from the United Way of Dane County helped the Madison West High Area Collaborative fund that need while maintaining its other efforts.

The end to the moratorium left some families with months of unpaid rent on thin ice, facing the potential of uprooting during a public health crisis and already challenging times for their children, whose routines were interrupted and have had to learn and play at home since mid-March.

Maria Lujano is among those parents who were struggling.

“It’s been bad because the kids’ school was postponed a lot and they’ve gone several months without going to school,” Lujano said in an interview conducted in Spanish. “They’re expected to spend all their time locked up in the house. They want to get outside and go to the parks and play with their friends, but I can’t let them go out.”

She said her family’s situation would be “really bad” without the help of the school.