One City Schools to rename facilities after significant financial backers

One City Schools will rename its two Dane County campuses after long-time financial supporters of its independent public charter schools, Pleasant Rowland and the Krupp-Grove family, according to a Thursday announcement.
A building and 13.5 acres of land in Monona purchased by the school in July for $14 million with support from Rowland, a prominent Madison philanthropist and businesswoman, will be named Pleasant T. Rowland Leadership Campus.
One City Preschool will be renamed the Krupp-Grove Family Unity Campus, after supporters Joseph Krupp, Diane Grove and their family. Mr. Krupp and Ms. Grove were among the first community members to make a major financial investment in One City and its preschool, and they have dedicated hundreds of hours of time as volunteers to the organization, according to a press release by One City Schools.
“We wanted to name our facilities after people who have not only helped us, but have been champions and supporters of other major projects in Madison as well,” One City Schools CEO Kaleem Caire said in a statement.
“We decided to use ‘Unity’ in our preschool campus in recognition of the history behind why the former South Madison Day Care facility was built in 1969. It was built to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy and to provide child care to children from different racial and ethnic backgrounds who were moving to South Madison back then,” he said. “We also chose ‘Leadership’ for our K12 campus because our elementary and secondary schools have been designed to seed new models of public education in Wisconsin and the United States, and lead the way in eliminating achievement and opportunity gaps among Black and Brown children that have persisted for far too long.”
The Pleasant T. Rowland Leadership Campus, adjacent to South Madison, the WPS Health Solutions campus and the Beltline Highway, will house One City’s elementary school and preparatory academy in a 157,000 square foot building and will serve students in grades K-12.
Caire said the campus will eventually include outdoor play and recreational spaces, woodlands, and a new 165,000 square foot athletic center – with an indoor FIFA-regulated soccer, football field, basketball courts, a dance studio, a cardio and weight training center, and other multi-use space – which will be open to community use after school hours.
The purchase of the land and facility brings One City Schools one step closer to realizing its goal of offering a tuition-free public charter school, authorized by the University of Wisconsin System, which will serve students in grade 5 through 12. One City Schools currently offers a tuition-based independent preschool that serves 2 and 3-year-olds as well as 4K students and a tuition-free public charter school for students in K through grade 4.
Caire said the school will begin to serve students in grades 5 through 10 in the fall of 2022.
Kaleem Caire, 44, opened the doors to One City Early Learning on Sept. 8 at its temporary location at Fountain of Life Family Worship Center, 633 W. Badger Road. Next January, the preschool will move to its permanent location at 2012 Fisher St. The school is focused on reaching children who live on the south side, many of whom live in poverty.