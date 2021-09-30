One City Schools to rename facilities after significant financial backers

One City Schools will rename its two Dane County campuses after long-time financial supporters of its independent public charter schools, Pleasant Rowland and the Krupp-Grove family, according to a Thursday announcement.

A building and 13.5 acres of land in Monona purchased by the school in July for $14 million with support from Rowland, a prominent Madison philanthropist and businesswoman, will be named Pleasant T. Rowland Leadership Campus.

One City Preschool will be renamed the Krupp-Grove Family Unity Campus, after supporters Joseph Krupp, Diane Grove and their family. Mr. Krupp and Ms. Grove were among the first community members to make a major financial investment in One City and its preschool, and they have dedicated hundreds of hours of time as volunteers to the organization, according to a press release by One City Schools.

“We wanted to name our facilities after people who have not only helped us, but have been champions and supporters of other major projects in Madison as well,” One City Schools CEO Kaleem Caire said in a statement.