One City Schools to buy $12M building with large donation, expand to 4K-12

With a $14 million donation from American Girl founder and philanthropist Pleasant Rowland, One City Schools announced plans on Tuesday to purchase an office building in Monona that will become a new home for the fast-growing independent charter school.

One City will use the donation to buy a 157,000-square-foot office building on the campus of WPS Health Solutions for $12 million and transform it into a school.

Kaleem Caire, founder and CEO of One City, also said the school received conditional approval earlier this year from its charter authorizer — the University of Wisconsin System's Office of Educational Opportunity — to start teaching middle- and high-schoolers in the fall of 2022.

"This is huge, having Pleasant Rowland's support like this," Caire said in an interview. "It's a sign that the opportunity's here for us to do something great, there are a lot more people that want to do great things for our children and the schools that we're creating."

The four-story building at 1707 W. Broadway will take in kindergarten to fourth-grade students next fall.