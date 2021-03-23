One City Schools to buy $12M building with large donation and expand to 4K-12

With a $14 million donation from American Girl founder and philanthropist Pleasant Rowland, Madison charter One City Schools announced Tuesday plans to purchase a building that will set up the independent charter to expand to middle and high school grades.

The school's board of directors voted Tuesday to buy a 157,000-square-foot building at 1707 W. Broadway from WPS Health Solutions to become the new permanent home for the public charter school, One City said in a statement.

Additionally, the school, which currently serves students in 4K-2 grades, said it has received conditional approval from its charter authorizer at the UW System to add middle and high school grades beginning in the fall of 2022.

"This is an extraordinary moment for One City Schools, for the greater Madison community, and for Wisconsin," Kaleem Caire, founder and CEO of One City, said in the statement. "Ms. Rowland's tremendous contribution gives us the opportunity to continue with our mission to seed a new model of public education that ensures young children are on track to succeed in a college or career preparatory program from birth through high school graduation."