One City Schools signs contract with UW System to expand charter

One City Schools founder Kaleem Caire leaned against a wall in a third floor hallway of the new school site, overwhelmed with emotion after signing a contract Wednesday with the University of Wisconsin System to expand his charter school up through the 12th grade.

“It’s been hard, it’s been the hardest work of my life. But it’s been beautiful, seeing all of the people who are coming together around it, getting involved in it,” Caire said. “The fact that we were able to get here, so many people played a role, it’s just crazy.”

The contract inked with the System greenlit Caire’s 33-year-long dream of growing One City Schools from early childhood education and elementary to include students through grade 12, roughly a decade after the Madison School Board rejected a similar proposal for a charter school overseen by the Madison School District that would have been called Madison Preparatory Academy.

One City Schools will add grades five, six, nine and 10 next fall, he said. The first class of high school students will graduate in 2025. Some of them may earn more than a high school diploma.

Caire, UW-Oshkosh and Madison Area Technical College are hashing out a dual enrollment partnership that will allow students to gain college credits while in high school and potentially earn an associate degree, too, which could be used to transfer to a UW campus or an institution outside the System.

The idea may even go beyond dual enrollment, he said, with some students potentially able to earn a bachelor's degree at the end of five high school years due to the school's longer, three-semester schedule.

"This will be a revolutionary exercise in education," he said.

Former Wisconsin governor and current UW System President Tommy Thompson, who has been a supporter of Caire and One City for years, was present at the Wednesday signing.

Students in grades 4K-4 are currently learning on the third floor of the new facility, purchased by One City Schools in March through a $14 million donation from American Girl founder and philanthropist Pleasant Rowland. Caire said his plan for the 157,000-square-foot office building, on the campus of WPS Health Solutions in Monona adjacent to South Madison, is to build a full K-12 charter school with an enrollment of nearly 1,000 students by the 2024-25 school year.

One City Schools has $7.5 million left in its fundraising goal but Caire said he's confident he'll be able to raise the rest that's needed to transform the building from an office to a school.

“There are some people who wanted to make sure we had the dream sealed before they wanted to commit,” he said.

One City will keep its Fisher Street location open to serve students in early childhood education, who may then later attend the K-12 school.

Marilyn Ruffin, the school's vice president of family and community initiatives, said she’s excited about being able to watch the students grow up as they attend the school once the older grades are added.

“I see some of our scholars now, and I’ve known them since they’ve been with us since they were 3 years old and now they’re in third grade,” she said. “Cradle to college, we say, all here on the South Side of Madison.”

Alternatives to public schools

The ratification of the contract also came following a state legislative push to approve more than a dozen education bills that form a key plank of the Republican midterm election strategy. Among proposals approved by the Assembly Tuesday was the creation of a statewide Charter School Authorizing Board which will be able to authorize independent charter schools (Republicans previously created such a board under the University of Wisconsin System), if signed by Gov. Tony Evers.

Republicans have long pushed to expand school choice programs, especially as divisive topics such as mask mandates and online learning arose during the pandemic.

“I really don’t care about the whole Democrat, Republican, conservative, liberal thing, I really don’t,” Caire said.

Last year, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction reported the number of public school students dropped, while attendance at independent charter and voucher schools grew for the 2021-22 school year.

The state's independent charter schools and private schools participating in voucher programs saw enrollment grow 15.6% and 6.6%, respectively, in the 2021-22 school year.

Independent charters, which are public schools authorized by a government entity other than a local school board, enrolled 10,691 students. Schools in the state's four voucher programs had 48,919 students who are provided taxpayer subsidies for income-eligible families to enroll children in participating private schools.

State Journal reporter Kelly Meyerhofer contributed to this report.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.