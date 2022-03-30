One City Schools receives $1.75 million toward K-12 school, open enrollment to being April 4

One City Schools will receive nearly $2 million in multi-year grants, to support the opening of its middle and high schools, from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and the Colorado-based Charter School Growth fund.

The funds will support One City Preparatory Academy, One City Schools’ early college and career high school, which is scheduled to open in September to a maximum of 264 students in grades 6, 9 and 10. Enrollment for the school is scheduled to begin on April 4 and end on April 22.

The Charter School Growth fund, a nonprofit, philanthropic venture capital fund, will contribute $850,000 over the next two years to One City. That along with a recently awarded $900,000 grant to the school from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction through a federally-funded program, will total $1.75 million in funds for the opening of the academy over the course of the next two years.

“One City's transformational schools would not exist without the extraordinary giving of our local and national philanthropic communities,” Kaleem Caire, the founder of the school, said in a statement. “Academic achievement and opportunity gaps have persisted between students of color and their white peers for a long time. One City's schools are focused on eliminating this gap.”

A contract, inked in February with the UW System greenlit Caire’s 33-year dream of growing One City Schools from early childhood education and elementary to include students through grade 12, roughly a decade after the Madison School Board rejected a similar proposal for a charter school overseen by the Madison School District that would have been called Madison Preparatory Academy.

Students in grades 4K-4 are currently learning on the third floor of the school’s new facility, purchased by One City Schools in March 2021 through a $14 million donation from American Girl founder and philanthropist Pleasant Rowland. Caire said his plan for the 157,000-square-foot office building, on the campus of WPS Health Solutions in Monona adjacent to South Madison, is to build a full K-12 charter school with an enrollment of nearly 1,000 students by the 2024-25 school year.

One City Schools also plans to partner with Madison College, the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Education to offer higher education opportunities to its high school students.

A blind admissions lottery is planned for the week of April 25 if the school receives more than 264 applications. Students who enroll after the deadline will be places on a waitlist, or will be accepted on a first-come first-serve basis if there are still enrollment slots to be filled in their grade level.

Students enrolling after the April 22 deadline will also be placed on a waitlist if the grade level they have applied to has more applicants than there are available seats. However, if there are still seats available in a particular grade level after the enrollment deadline, students will be accepted into this grade level on a first-come first serve basis.

One City Schools plans to enroll 82 students in their preschool program, ages 2 to 4K; 288 students in grades K – 5; and a maximum of 264 students in grades 6, 9 and 10, for a total of 634 students for the 2022-23 school year. The first class of high school students will graduate in 2025.

One City Schools first opened as a preschool serving six students in South Madison in September 2015; its Fisher Street location will remain open to serve students in early childhood education, who may later attend the K-12 school.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.