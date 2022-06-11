One City Schools plans move to 4-day week for teachers

Citing teacher burnout amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to recruit and retain staff, Madison’s One City Schools charter school plans to shift to a four-day workweek for staff in the coming school year while keeping schools open five days a week for students.

One City Head of Schools Devon Davis said teachers will continue to work a 40-hour week but their schedules will rotate such that there will still be sufficient staff at the school five days a week for students to continue getting their regular instruction.

The free charter school is required to meet minimum instructional hour requirements contained in state law, which Davis said the school exceeds because its school day runs from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and its year from Sept. 1 to July 31, longer than most traditional public schools. The school will continue to exceed those minimums under the new schedule, he said.

It’s not clear what other traditional public, public charter or private schools in the state’s voucher program might have similar alternative staff schedules or are planning for them.

Such information doesn’t have to be reported to the state Department of Public Instruction, spokesperson Chris Bucher said, but schools were granted more scheduling flexibility under a 2014 state law that implemented the minimum-hours requirement to replace a minimum required number of instructional days.

“One City decided to shift to a four-day work week to keep its instructional staff fresh as they work to help young people overcome dramatic pandemic-era learning losses while concurrently working to prepare young scholars for a rigorous, inspiring and engaging college and career preparatory program when they reach high school,” the school said in a statement Friday.

The four-day workweek will apply to all instructional staff, including teachers, assistant teachers and student support personnel, all of whom are nonunion. One City launched as a private preschool in 2015 and began offering kindergarten in 2018. The University of Wisconsin System’s Office of Educational Opportunity approved One City’s application to start serving higher grades in February 2019.

It currently enrolls 267 students in preschool through fourth grade at two sites, including a former office building in Monona that it purchased in March 2021 and plans to convert into a full K-12 charter school by the 2024-25 school year. Its next expansion this fall will add grades 5, 6, 9 and 10. It ultimately expects to have a total enrollment of 926 students from age 2 through 12th grade.

“Davis brought the idea of a four-day work week to me while we were discussing ways to help our educators overcome new levels of exhaustion brought on by the pandemic,” One City founder and CEO Kaleem Caire said in Friday’s statement. “Considering how much mental and physical energy educators have to expend to help our children catch up and move forward, and to give them one additional day to breathe and take care of themselves and their families, a four-day work week made a lot of sense.”

One City’s third-grade teachers began piloting the four-day work week last month, the school said, and additional elementary grades and the preschool will test the schedule beginning June 20 when school resumes after a one-week break.

