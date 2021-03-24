One City purchases building to house expanding charter school

The 157,000-square-foot building at 1707 W. Broadway on the WPS Health Solutions campus will cost $12 million to purchase, with another $8-10 million required to transform it into a school facility, according to the release.

The school, which is authorized through the University of Wisconsin System’s Office of Educational Opportunity, will expand to third- and fourth-grade next year. It has received conditional approval to open its grades 6-12 One City Preparatory Academy beginning in September 2022.

That school will focus on allowing students “to complete credits towards earning associates and bachelor’s degrees, and industry certifications, beginning in ninth grade, at no expense,” according to the release. Students will begin exploring careers, addressing community issues and considering solutions to societal problems in sixth grade as a way of building on One City’s project-based learning model.