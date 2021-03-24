One City purchases building to house expanding charter school

A $14 million donation from a local philanthropist will help One City Schools purchase a new building and continue to expand the grades it serves.
The charter school started by Kaleem Caire announced the purchase in a press release Tuesday night, along with the donation from Pleasant Rowland, who had previously contributed $5 million to the school’s operating budget.
One City opened in 2015 as a preschool, expanding to serve students in 4-year-old kindergarten through second grade as of this fall. By 2024, the school plans to serve 888 students in grades 4K-12, with another 66 children at the preschool level.
“This is an extraordinary moment for One City Schools, for the Greater Madison community, and for Wisconsin,” Caire said in the news release. “As a city and state that has maintained the largest school achievement gap in the country between Black and White students for at least two decades, Ms. Rowland’s tremendous contribution gives us the opportunity to continue with our mission to seed a new model of public education that ensures young children are on track to succeed in a college or career preparatory program from birth through high school graduation.”
The 157,000-square-foot building at 1707 W. Broadway on the WPS Health Solutions campus will cost $12 million to purchase, with another $8-10 million required to transform it into a school facility, according to the release.
The school, which is authorized through the University of Wisconsin System’s Office of Educational Opportunity, will expand to third- and fourth-grade next year. It has received conditional approval to open its grades 6-12 One City Preparatory Academy beginning in September 2022.
That school will focus on allowing students “to complete credits towards earning associates and bachelor’s degrees, and industry certifications, beginning in ninth grade, at no expense,” according to the release. Students will begin exploring careers, addressing community issues and considering solutions to societal problems in sixth grade as a way of building on One City’s project-based learning model.
“We are going to ensure that our children achieve to their full potential and are prepared to pursue their post-secondary education and career goals before they leave our nest,” Caire said in the release. “Moreover, we will continue to serve as a model of what ‘our community can do’ to help all of our children thrive. We owe it to our children to give them every chance to succeed in life, before they are expected to fly on their own.”
WPS CEO Michael Hamerlik said in the release that the organization has “admired One City’s growth and progress since they first opened.”
“We also appreciate and are excited about their mission and will be happy to have them as neighbors to our WPS campus,” Hamerlik said. “The message One City is sending — that we can help our children overcome life’s challenges and obstacles, if we give them a great education and do it together, is one we are proud to be a part of.”
One City’s elementary school is operating out of a leased building on the south side this year at 450 Coyier Lane. The lease was agreed to just days before the school year, leaving staff to scramble to turn it from an office space into a school environment that would be safe during a pandemic.
