Omega School helps students get GEDs despite pandemic's added challenges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought on more challenges for people working to get the degree that has eluded them since they were high school-age.

“It’s kind of hard because you have to take a test with a mask (on),” said Ismael Zarinana, of Madison, who is working to get his GED, or general education degree. “It has been a challenge. You need to take a deep breath.”

Zarinana, 46, would normally be able to take the tests at Madison Area Technical College, but, because it is closed, he and other students have to drive up to Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton for testing.

“There’s been a host of different challenges. Every time we figure out one, there has been another one,” said Oscar Mireles, executive director of Omega School on Madison’s South Side, which helps students get their general education degree, or high school equivalent degree. “For each student, everything is OK until the next problem.”

For example, some students say they lost their job so this is a good time to study, but then they might struggle to find a place to live, Mireles said.

Another issue initially was that Fox Valley Technical College wasn’t open, either, for students to take their tests.