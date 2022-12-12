Omega School helps struggling students realize dreams, starting with a high school diploma

Tina Martinez urged her fellow graduates not to give up, something she contemplated but pushed through while pursuing her high school equivalency diploma.

Martinez, 35, who found it difficult to graduate from high school because her family moved often, said she went through many struggles. But she got help from Omega School, which held a graduation ceremony Thursday for those who earned either a high school equivalency diploma or general educational development certificate with the school’s support.

“If there is anything I can say, don’t give up,” said Martinez, who was the ceremony speaker. “Don’t give up on your dreams, keep going, you will succeed.”

Martinez, who earned her diploma this year, was one of 114 graduates supported by Omega since 2020, and all had a chance to participate in the ceremony at the south campus of Madison Area Technical College, a site where students take the qualifying tests for the diplomas. It was the first ceremony since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the state Department of Instruction actually awards the credentials, Omega and other programs work with students to help them obtain them.

Besides hosting a ceremony, Omega provides invitations, cap and gown, and a photographer.

“We provide that so they have the same experience (as other graduates), but it is not based on them having to have money,” said Oscar Mireles, Omega’s executive director.

Each graduate who took part in the ceremony had a couple of minutes to speak. The struggles were obvious, and some spoke of the help they received. One graduate cried before saying how much she appreciated that Omega believed in her.

An alternative school for people wanting to secure their high school credentials, Omega of Madison provides instruction to help students prepare students for tests. Omega pays for various forms of support such as transportation, scholarships for the costs of the tests, defraying child care expenses, and even paying for things like new glasses. The school also has helped students secure jobs.

Tina Martinez moved with her family from Chicago to Madison when she was in kindergarten.

“We moved from place to place,” Martinez said. “I didn’t come from a stable household. Nobody graduated from my family.”

She would live on one side of town and try to get to school on the other side of town, and the lack of stability caused Martinez to miss school days.

She attended Verona High School and then East, where she enrolled in a certified nursing assistant class, obtained her license and got a job. The mother of an 8-year-old and 14-year-old, she is still working as a CNA.

“That kind of actually supported my family and kind of held me together,” Martinez said. “If I didn’t have that it would be harder to have inspiration or want to move forward.”

She wants to go to school to become a nurse, but her lack of a high school degree has been standing in her way until now.

She spent more than five years off and on trying to obtain her high school equivalency diploma but was not able to pass the math test — the first time by 10 points, the second by 5 and then by 3. But Mireles suggested a competency-based testing program that is one of the options for obtaining the diploma. She also got a nudge.

Martinez said she would get post cards wishing her a happy birthday and others saying Omega was still there if she needed help and reminding her of the testing dates. She said she was “really getting ready to give up” when she got a postcard from Mireles saying he signed her up to take the math test.

“It feels good to have someone not give up on you,” Martinez said.

Mireles said students sometimes get cold feet, so the organization will try to give them a jump start, and in the case of Martinez it was scheduling and paying for a required test.

“She’s sort of stuck and on her own is probably not going to do it,” he said. “You try to figure out different ways to both get their attention ... and try to kind of get them from not doing something to doing something.”

Other students, like Martinez, are the first ones in their families to have graduated from high school, Mireles said.

“Their lives change, and if they have children, their lives change because they see they are not the first ones (to graduate),” Mireles said.

The credentials provide access to further opportunities such as college, employment and apprenticeships.

“It is kind of like the first step. Hopefully it is not the end,” Mireles said.

