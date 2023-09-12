One adult was taken to a hospital for evaluation after a fire extinguisher was discharged at O'Keeffe Middle School on Monday morning, authorities reported.

A fire alarm also was pulled, but there was no fire, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster told the State Journal.

The adult who was treated reported symptoms related to exposure to the fire extinguisher powder, Schuster said.

The school was evacuated, and firefighters worked with school staff to isolate and clean up the extinguishing agent, Schuster said.